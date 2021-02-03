Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: DXY Strength Hampering EUR/USD Ahead of Inflation Print
2021-02-03 07:30:00
EURUSD Traders Watch a Break, GameStop and Silver Slide as Google Cues Up Nasdaq
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Rise on Big Tech Earnings Boost
2021-02-03 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/L2WxCrzYQt
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Wuermeling Speech due at 10:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (JAN) Actual: 0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (JAN) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (JAN) Actual: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (JAN) Actual: 0.2 Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (JAN) Actual: 0.9 Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (JAN) Actual: 1.4% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG

Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

NATURAL GAS (HENRY HUB) ANALYSIS

  • Weather and storage data key drivers
  • Chinese demand influential
Advertisement

LNG FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

LNG spot prices soared this week (+/- 10%) after colder than expected weather forecasts were announced. Many parts of the U.S. are experiencing their coldest weather this winter which may sustain the rising spot price.

Tomorrow, the EIA weekly storage report will be released which could stir additional volatility leading up to and post announcement. The chart below shows the cyclical nature of storage throughout the year. Winter reflects a depletion in stocks as demand rises which naturally results in a higher LNG spot price. This year spot prices have remained relatively subdued however, there is an improvement over last years prices with similar storage figures.

EIA NATURAL GAS CHANGE (Bcf) vs HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES PRICE

natural gas storage

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas,Refinitiv

The Chinese have been on an importing binge of major commodities in 2021 which includes Liquefied Natural Gas. This could potentially reflect in storage data tomorrow.

The rise in LNG importing seemingly commenced back in August 2020 and has progressively increased as reflected in the chart below (green). Not all regions have followed this trend as the Middle East and North Africa (pink) have reduced their LNG imports from the U.S. albeit on a much smaller scale.

U.S. EXPORTS OF LNG DELIVERED BY REGION

U.S natural gas exports

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas,Refinitiv

Enhance your knowledge on Natural Gas with my Top Trading Strategies and Tips!

NATURAL GAS TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Natural Gas weekly chart:

natural gas weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Natural Gas daily chart:

Natural gas daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The week started strong for LNG bulls as prices pushed above the November 2019 high (2.9225) but soon retraced below. This resulted in yesterdays long wick candle formation which is suggestive of price rejection at the 2.9225 level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates current bullish momentum as the indicator sits above the 50 level. This short-term sideways move may not be enough to confirm a reversal in trend as the medium-term trend remains to the downside.

The weekly chart may be forming a rising wedge pattern which could imply a continuation of the medium-term downtrend should prices break below wedge support (yellow).

Bulls will continue to target the 2.9225 resistance with a subsequent push toward the 3.0000 psychological level.

The bearish perspective gives room toward the lower rising wedge support trendline however, there may be further short-term upside to come. 2.7805 may serve as initial support while the January swing low (2.5565) will follow should initial support be broken – the 2.5565 support level will likely coincide with the rising wedge support trendline.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 03
( 16:02 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Key technical points to consider:

  • Rising wedge
  • Resistance at 2.9225
  • Support at 2.7805

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
2021-02-03 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/GBP Losses
British Pound (GBP) Latest: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/GBP Losses
2021-02-03 09:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs
Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs
2021-02-03 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas