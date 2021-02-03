News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues
2021-02-03 15:00:00
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Rise on Big Tech Earnings Boost
2021-02-03 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCHF briefly touched 0.9000 today, hitting a fresh two month high. The pair has performed strongly so far in February after mostly trading below 0.8900 since early December. $USD $CHF https://t.co/AIrBFI0Hm1
  • US Indices are mixed today following yesterday's strong session. The Nasdaq and S&P both dipped into negative territory earlier this morning and the Dow and Russell 2000 are currently trading down for the day. DOW -0.14% NDX +0.12% SPX +0.12% RUT -0.54% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • While EURUSD has slipped its head-and-shoulders neckline, it doesn't really show the charge to turn it into a self-sustained reversal. It needs more motivation. Perhaps $GBPUSD is a different boat with the BOE tomorrow? https://t.co/xqTMjDYqsO
  • $WTI Crude Oil strength is continuing today following the weekly EIA report. After breaking above 55.00 yesterday for the first time since January 2020, WTI is now trading above 56.00, hitting a fresh yearly high. $USO $OIL https://t.co/MRXwfXbKtf
  • Weekly equity market webinar going live in 5 minutes Join here - https://t.co/nGT3qW0P1x https://t.co/Jzs4hIIt2X
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uSeFqL1fnD
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.82% France 40: 0.01% US 500: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.18% Wall Street: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0I2k6f49Oz
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Balz Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • USD/CAD may trade in a defined range ahead of the update to Canada’s Employment report as it reverses ahead of the weekly low (1.2761),Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/WilmOlDiXu https://t.co/d1uXZeImjT
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (29/JAN) Actual: -1.517M Previous: -2.281M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues

January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues

Izaac Brook,

January ISM Services PMI & US Dollar Talking Points:

  • ISM Services PMI for January prints at 58.7 versus forecast of 56.8
  • The sector is the largest component of the US economy and most exposed to Covid
  • USD strength has continued throughout the week despite mixed economic data
Advertisement

January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues

US services activity in January rose to a pandemic high as the January ISM Services PMI printed at 58.7, exceeding the forecast of 56.8. Service activity is especially important for the US economy, with services accounting for around 75% of GDP. January’s strong numbers represent the third continued monthly increase in the print.

ISM, ISM Services PMI, January ISM Services PMI, January 2021 Services

The Services PMI serves as an important proxy for US GDP data, giving markets a closer and more timely look at the key component of the US economy. PMI prints above 50 denote an expansion and below 50 denote a contraction.

The ISM Services PMI fell into contractionary territory in April and remained contractionary in May before crossing back into expansionary territory in June, where it has since remained. January’s print marks a record high for the Services PMI during the pandemic.

US Non-Manufacturing Report (Institute for Supply Management) – January 2021

DailyFX Economic Calendar, DailyFX, Economic Calendar, ISM Non-Manufacturing

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Other components of the ISM report were similarly strong. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity printed at 59.9, rising since December and beating a forecast of 57.3. Service sector employment and new orders also rose compared to their December prints.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The services sector has been most affected by Covid, with the entertainment, hospitality, and travel sectors among the hardest hit. Although vaccine rollouts offer a light at the end of the tunnel, logistical hurdles and challenges still need to be met. While further fiscal support is likely, the timeline for said support remains uncertain.

A solid report from the services sector for January comes amidst continually mixed US economic data. Monday’s ISM Manufacturing PMI for January failed to meet expectations. However, January’s ADP Employment Change printed strongly. After a contraction in December for the first time since April, employment in January increased by 174k, far above the forecasted increase of 49k. January NFP and unemployment numbers print on Friday, which should give markets further clarity on the current state of the US economy. Recent NFP reports have been surprising to the downside, but the ADP Employment Change could suggest otherwise this month.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index Price Chart: 2 Hour Time Frame (Dec. 2020 - Feb. 2021)

USD, DXY, DXY Two Month Price Chart, Dollar Index, TradingView

Chart Prepared by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

The January Services print had little impact on the US Dollar. The DXY dropped slightly ahead of the print but continues to hold around 91.00, near the two-month highs. While volatility in equity markets has declined markedly since last week, and despite largely negative sentiment, Dollar strength has continued.

The recent moves in the DXY are mirrored in EUR/USD. After strengthening to a two-year high above 1.2300 in early 2021, the pair has turned back downwards. EUR/USD is currently trading near the 1.2000 level as the Eurozone struggles with new lockdowns and further economic damage. Future Dollar strength may come from further reversals in the bullish sentiment on the other sides of USD pairs.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Price Chart: 2 Hour Time Frame (Dec. 2020 - Feb. 2021)

EUR/USD, EuroDollar, EURUSD Price Chart, EURUSD Two Month, TradingView

Chart Prepared by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

--- Written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large
EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large
2021-02-03 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
2021-02-03 10:30:00
Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG
Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG
2021-02-03 10:09:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/GBP Losses
British Pound (GBP) Latest: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/GBP Losses
2021-02-03 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed