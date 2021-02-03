FTSE 100 Forecast: Have Recent Losses Upended the Bullish Outlook?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues
2021-02-03 15:00:00
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down?
2021-02-03 19:19:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Bullard: -Too soon to talk about tapering bond purchases - No worries about the current levels of equity markets -Comfortable with 4.5% unempl. forecast at year's end
  • https://t.co/3stf5QpF6s
  • The Dollar is slightly weaker today as equities stretch back towards all-time highs $USD $DXY https://t.co/dcuRB7Kmbm
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.34% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% Gold: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XU4i5kMa87
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/02/03/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Tests-Key-Support-Could-Gold-Break-Down.html $Gold $GLD $GC https://t.co/1OojpmeZMj
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/utpVVwY0En
  • The crude oil rally is approaching multi-year slope resistance just higher and the immediate focus is on a reaction into the 2018 trendline. Get your #crudeoil market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/C8UL1tUhrR https://t.co/ZyGwELJpvI
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.51% Germany 30: 0.29% FTSE 100: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.18% France 40: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/91rEdGSnFG
  • Fed's Bullard: - Expects good growth in 2021 provided there are no virus-related setbacks - Yields are so low that there is no need to consider yield curve control - Fed is in a good place with its monetary policy #Fed $USD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
FTSE 100 Forecast: Have Recent Losses Upended the Bullish Outlook?

FTSE 100 Forecast: Have Recent Losses Upended the Bullish Outlook?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

FTSE 100 Price Outlook:

  • The FTSE 100 surged from November to early January before suffering a setback in recent weeks
  • Market sentiment remains fragile and the FTSE 100 may seek further support
  • That said, recent declines might serve as healthy consolidation and support could act as potential entry points for renewed bullish exposure

FTSE 100 Forecast: Have Recent Losses Upended the Bullish Outlook?

The FTSE 100 suffered due to Brexit uncertainty for months, but rallied around an agreement as it looked to make up lost ground. Enjoying gains from November to early January, the index climbed from the 5,500 area to nearly 7,000 in less than 10 weeks. Now, a recent pullback due to damaged sentiment elsewhere has seen the index fall beneath various levels of support which threatens to upend the rally altogether.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – February 2021)

ftse 100 daily price chart

How to Trade FTSE 100

That being said, little has changed on the fundamental front for the FTSE 100 and it might continue higher if sentiment is healed in the days ahead. Still, the technical landscape took an undeniable turn for the worse and the index will need to avoid posting a series of lower lows before a sustained downtrend is established.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

To that end, the recent swing low around 6,310 might serve as a bellwether for future price action. If broken, the level could open the door to further losses and see the FTSE 100 take aim at subsequent support just north of 6,200.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (July 2020 – February 2021)

ftse 4-hour price chart

What is FTSE 100? History, Companies & Price Movements

Should the recovery in risk appetite continue, the FTSE 100 might encounter a flurry of overhead resistance. Initial barriers likely reside along the Fibonacci level situated at 6,570, followed by the descending trendline projection from the January high. If bulls were to make a concerted effort and reclaim both levels, the FTSE 100 might enjoy an improved technical landscape going forward.

Areas of subsequent resistance might then appear at 6,700 and 6,855, succeeded by the psychological 7,000 mark that likely played a role in the reversal in early January. As the FTSE 100 looks to regain its footing and continue higher, the upper barrier near the 7,000 zone will serve as a key technical landmark and, should it fail to stall price again, could serve as the starting point for a break out rally.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 10
( 16:02 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Either way, recent declines will have to be arrested before they can be viewed as mere consolidation and not the advent of a longer-term downtrend. Avoiding a series of lower-highs and lower-lows is crucial at this point. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues
January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues
2021-02-03 15:00:00
EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large
EUR/USD Remains Weak as US Data, Non-Farm Payrolls Loom Large
2021-02-03 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Weak vs New Zealand Dollar: RBNZ to Mull QE Taper?
2021-02-03 10:30:00
Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG
Natural Gas Outlook: EIA Storage to Shed Light on Chinese Imports of LNG
2021-02-03 10:09:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish