Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, DXY Price Patterns, Levels in Focus
2021-02-02 13:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Rise on Big Tech Earnings Boost
2021-02-03 01:30:00
Oil Price Rally Triggers Overbought RSI Signal Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-02-02 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
USD Breakout, Silver Double Top, EUR/USD, Gold Breakdown - US Market Open
2021-02-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.08%) S&P 500 (+0.25%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.45%) [delayed] -BBG
  • (Sentiment Weekly) S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed (and recording of this week's webinar in the article below) #SP500 #DowJones $AUDUSD #RetailInvestors https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/02/03/SP-500-Dow-Jones-AUDUSD-Forecast-Retail-Trading-Signals-Analyzed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/clFhAO0OZn
  • The Euro is testing a multitude of pivotal support levels against its major counterparts, which could determine its longer-term trajectory. EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP levels to watch. Get your $EUR market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/qv0jjAT8SO https://t.co/MTWzFOqwNi
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.15% Oil - US Crude: 0.31% Gold: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2zelUGBi4t
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ttWLgczeNd
  • Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato says situation in Myanmar is being monitored - BBG
  • #Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as #Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/03/Bitcoin-BTC-Playing-Catch-Up-as-Ethereum-ETH-Surges-to-Fresh-Highs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #BTC #BTCUSD #ETH #ETHUSD https://t.co/d9JD7WoU4F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pqoo5RQycU
  • RBA's Lowe: Lockdowns haven't depressed spending as much as expected, China economy recovering well -BBG
  • The Indian Rupee may be at risk against the US Dollar as momentum fades. Will the Nifty 50 bounce from key support? The index has extended losses following a bearish Double Top chart pattern. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eq4tRTOxk6 https://t.co/5fwI4ZFXJD
Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin, Ethereum, ETH/USD, BTC/USD, BTC/ETH Ratio – Talking Points:

  • The breakdown in the BTC/ETH ratio suggests Ethereum may continue outperforming Bitcoin.
  • BTC poised to retest its yearly high after breaching Descending Triangle resistance.
  • ETH looking to extend climb to fresh record highs after penetrating key resistance.
Advertisement

As mentioned in previous reports, the BTC/ETH ratio’s break to its lowest levels since August of 2018 suggests that Ethereum may continue to outperform Bitcoin in the short term. Indeed, this has held true in recent days as the second-most heavily trade cryptocurrency has surged to fresh record highs, while Bitcoin has stagnated above key support.

However, BTC looks set to follow ETH higher, after bursting through key resistance. Here are the key technical levels to watch in the coming weeks.

BTC/ETH Ratio Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

BTC/ETH ratio daily chart created using Tradingview

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Chart – Descending Triangle Break Hints at Gains

Bitcoin looks poised to extend recent gains, as prices burst above Descending Triangle resistance and the psychologically imposing 35,000 mark. With the RSI eyeing a push above 60, and a bullish crossover taking place on the MACD indicator, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the topside.

Clearing the January 29 high (38711) would probably intensify near-term buying pressure and carve a path for price to challenge the yearly high (41969).Breaking that is needed to signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and pave the way for the popular cryptocurrency to fulfil the Descending Triangle’s implied measured move (47699).

Alternatively, failing to breach the 38700 mark could trigger a pullback to former resistance-turned-support at the January 2 high (33292).

Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

BTC daily chart created using Tradingview

IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 83.58% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.09 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.05% lower than yesterday and 9.82% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.30% higher than yesterday and 9.11% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Bitcoin price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

Ethereum (ETH) Daily Chart – Breach of Key Resistance Opens Door To Fresh Highs

Ethereum also appears poised to continue its recent surge higher, after piercing through range resistance at 1400 – 1440.

A bullish crossover on the MACD indicator, in tandem with the RSI gearing up for a push into overbought territory, hints at further upside in the near term.

Hurdling the psychologically imposing 1600 mark would probably ignite a more impulsive upside push to probe the 100% Fibonacci (1726).

However, failing to breach psychological resistance could result in price pulling back to former resistance-turned0support at the 2018 high (1424).

Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

ETH daily chart created using Tradingview

IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 84.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.66 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.43% lower than yesterday and 3.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 63.02% higher than yesterday and 40.99% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ethereum prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Ethereum price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Bitcoin (BTC) Playing Catch Up as Ethereum (ETH) Surges to Fresh Highs

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

https://twitter.com/DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Rise on Big Tech Earnings Boost
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Rise on Big Tech Earnings Boost
2021-02-03 01:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) Silver (XAG/USD) Lining
Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) Silver (XAG/USD) Lining
2021-02-02 17:40:00
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar
2021-02-02 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Ethereum
Bullish