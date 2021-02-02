News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar
2021-02-02 12:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Breakdown, EUR/JPY Capped - EU GDP Shrugged Off
2021-02-02 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Stimulus Hopes, Vaccination Progress
2021-02-02 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery Coils into Resistance- XAU Levels
2021-02-01 19:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • it's not quite a fresh two-month-high but $USD putting in some drive beyond the neckline NFP is on Friday and there's quite a few drivers to work through until then https://t.co/NhpX98xeN5 https://t.co/LUp0vpWT6I
  • $Silver snaps back, trying to find some support at prior resistance zone. still some remaining unfilled gap from this week's open $SLV $XAG https://t.co/WVi399Pb58 https://t.co/7LW1RW38Wo
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/Wf2LXQyM3v
  • 🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-02
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's webinar at 8:00 AM EST/1:00 PM GMT where you can learn more about trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/rFhWzz0pIy https://t.co/kOsAWmHeeP
  • 🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) Actual: 0.9 Expected: 0.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-02
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XkIX6csdJ0
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-02
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/XNsHG0Y7Ye
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.34% Gold: -0.74% Silver: -4.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xiQyXZz2BO
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar

Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has been boosted by optimism that a US stimulus package will be agreed and that the US vaccine program is now on track.
  • However, the Euro is failing to benefit, with pairs like EUR/USD and EUR/GBP falling back.
Advertisement

Traders more confident

Traders are becoming more confident that US President Joe Biden will be able to push a sizeable stimulus package through Congress and that coronavirus vaccinations in the US are back on track – benefiting assets like stocks that are seen as more risky.

However, the Euro is failing to benefit, with EUR/GBP falling and EUR/USD dropping as well.

EUR/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (January 27 – February 2, 2021)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 4% 4%
Weekly 16% -10% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Euro Q1 forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Forecast: Lagging its Peers on Lacklustre Earnings and Silver Correction
FTSE 100 Forecast: Lagging its Peers on Lacklustre Earnings and Silver Correction
2021-02-02 12:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Breakdown, EUR/JPY Capped - EU GDP Shrugged Off
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Breakdown, EUR/JPY Capped - EU GDP Shrugged Off
2021-02-02 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Breaking Lower, More Losses Possible
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Breaking Lower, More Losses Possible
2021-02-02 09:00:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bearish