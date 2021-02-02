Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence has been boosted by optimism that a US stimulus package will be agreed and that the US vaccine program is now on track.

However, the Euro is failing to benefit, with pairs like EUR/USD and EUR/GBP falling back.

Traders more confident

Traders are becoming more confident that US President Joe Biden will be able to push a sizeable stimulus package through Congress and that coronavirus vaccinations in the US are back on track – benefiting assets like stocks that are seen as more risky.

EUR/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (January 27 – February 2, 2021)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

