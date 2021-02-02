News & Analysis at your fingertips.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Breaking Lower, More Losses Possible

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Breaking Lower, More Losses Possible

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • EUR/GBP is looking technically weak after the sharp falls of recent weeks.
  • Even though it is now at its lowest since May last year, a further drop looks likely.
EUR/GBP at risk of further losses

EUR/GBP has now broken convincingly below the support line of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the charts that dates back to the end of April last year. It is now trading at its lowest level since May 11, 2020 yet still further losses would be no surprise given that there is little support ahead of the 0.8671 low touched on April 30.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 9, 2020 – February 2, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

