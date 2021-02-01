Silver Price Surges as Reddit Group WallStreetBets Fuels Buying Spree

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will the Mania Continue?
2021-01-31 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Gold at Risk From a US Dollar Turning Point?
2021-01-30 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-31 10:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: It's a Mixed Bag
2021-01-31 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dec NBS China manufacturing PMI reading came in at 51.3 on Sunday, lower than the baseline forecast of 51.6 and Nov's reading of 51.9. This might be attributed to moderated export demand and Covid-related restrictions that affected production and operation. https://t.co/9QoBqH9lMG
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/kiPfVemZ0q
  • 🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (DEC) Actual: 8.2% Previous: 6.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • 🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (DEC) Actual: 8.7% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • 🇰🇷 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JAN) Actual: 53.2 Previous: 52.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • Silver Price Surges as #Reddit Group #WallStreetBets Fuels Buying Spree - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/01/Silver-Price-Surges-as-Reddit-Group-WallStreetBets-Fuels-Buying-Spree.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AG $SLV $FSM $HL #XAGUSD #Silver https://t.co/HXRt62RD5q
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JAN) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (DEC) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (DEC) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • 🇰🇷 Balance of Trade (JAN) Actual: $3.96B Previous: $6.94B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
Silver Price Surges as Reddit Group WallStreetBets Fuels Buying Spree

Silver Price Surges as Reddit Group WallStreetBets Fuels Buying Spree

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Silver, XAG/USD, Reddit, r/WallStreetBets, Physical Demand – Talking Points:

  • Silver surged over 7% on the back of a Reddit-inspired buying spree.
  • Overwhelming physical demand, in tandem with falling real rates and rising inflation expectations, may continue to bolster prices in the near term.
Advertisement

WallStreetBets Fuels Buying Spree

The price of silver surged over 7% to kick off a fresh week of trade, on the back of a Reddit-inspired buying spree. Comments on silver began appearing on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets early last week, calling for a silver short-squeeze of epic proportions.

One user posted that the “Silver Bullion Market is one of the most manipulated on earth. Any short squeeze in silver paper shorts would be EPIC”, while another post on the popular forum stated that “inflation-adjusted Silver should be at $1000 instead of $25. Why not squeeze $SLV to the real physical price. Think about the Gainz. If you don’t care about the gains, think about the banks like JP Morgan you’d be destroying along the way”.

The forum is behind the remarkable surge seen in heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC, and clearly has its sights set on driving the price of XAG/USD higher. However, it remains to be seen if they will be as successful in the futures market.

Nevertheless, with major retail sites overwhelmed by demand for physical silver, there is the potential that supply-demand dynamics may also bolster the precious metal. Moreover, falling real rates of return and climbing inflation expectations could see silver prices continue to push higher in the near term.

Silver Price Daily Chart – RSI Hints at Further Gains

Silver Price Surges as Reddit Group WallStreetBets Fuels Buying Spree

Silver price daily chart created using Tradingview

From a technical perspective, silver looks poised to extend its recent surge higher, as buyers drive the precious metal above trend resistance and the psychologically imposing $28 mark.

With the RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory, and a bullish crossover taking place on the MACD indicator, the path of least resistance seems higher.

A daily close above range resistance at 28.50 -29.10 would probably carve a path for price to challenge the 31.00 level. Breaking that likely brings the 61.8% Fibonacci (32.93) into the crosshairs.

Alternatively, failing to breach range resistance could inspire a pullback to the January 6 high (27.92). Clearing that probably opens the door for sellers to probe the 8-day exponential moving average (26.51).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
2021-01-29 21:25:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-29 18:25:00
British Pound Outlook: Bank of England and Covid-19 will Drive GBP Price Action
British Pound Outlook: Bank of England and Covid-19 will Drive GBP Price Action
2021-01-29 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will Retail Traders Pile into Bitcoin Next?
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will Retail Traders Pile into Bitcoin Next?
2021-01-29 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish