USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-29 09:00:00
AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD Turn Higher on Wall Street Optimism
2021-01-29 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as Market Rout Resumes, Boosting US Dollar
2021-01-29 06:08:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing
2021-01-29 12:00:00
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (DEC) Actual: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
  • USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/DUbURS9fRi
  • #Gold has strengthened again today. The precious metal is currently around $1,870, trading at the upper end of the past three week's range. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/AZA74gfS33
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index MoM (DEC) Actual: 0.3 Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (DEC) Actual: 1.3 Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index YoY (DEC) Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (DEC) Actual: 0.4% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Spending MoM (DEC) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (DEC) Actual: 0.6 Expected: 0.1% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
  • 🇺🇸 Employment Cost - Benefits QoQ (Q4) Actual: 0.6 Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-29
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing

Nick Cawley, Strategist

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Price, News and Analysis:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 Japanese Yen Forecast
Get My Guide

The US dollar has been the beneficiary of risk-off buying this week as equity markets turn lower, while heightened volatility in a few speculative stocks has also sent investors into the relative security of the greenback. While the Japanese Yen is also seen as a haven in times of turbulence, the US dollar remains the go-to currency when markets turn volatile.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The recent pick-up in USD/JPY has turned the daily chart bullish with the pair making a confirmed break above both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages. The series of lower from mid-last year also looks to have been broken, while a trade above 105.70 will see the series of lower highs also broken, confirming a positive turn around in the pair. The recent rally has placed the pair into heavily overbought territory and this indicator may need to turn lower before the recent rally can continue.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart (February 2020 – January 29, 2021)

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing
USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -16% -13%
Weekly -25% 6% -12%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 52.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

GBP/JPYcontinues its slow grind higher and hit a near one-year high this week when it took out the old September 1 high. The technical set-up remains positive and Sterling as a currency is getting a small boost from the UK government’s vaccination program which has seen around 7.5 million first jabs already administered.

The daily chart shows the strength of the moving averages over the past few months with the 20-day simple moving average (red line) providing strong support. The September 1 high was also taken out this week, leaving the late-February swing high just under 145.00 the first target ahead of the December 2019 high print of 147.96. As with USD/JPY, the pair look overbought using the CCI indicator.

Moving Averages (MA) Explained for Traders

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – January 29, 2021)

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Key Risks for February: Bank of England and RBNZ Decisions in Focus
Key Risks for February: Bank of England and RBNZ Decisions in Focus
2021-01-29 10:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Upside Capped, Germany Avoids Q4 Contraction
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Upside Capped, Germany Avoids Q4 Contraction
2021-01-29 09:30:00
BTC/USD Price Forecast: Bitcoin Looking Vulnerable Before Elon Musk Stepped In
BTC/USD Price Forecast: Bitcoin Looking Vulnerable Before Elon Musk Stepped In
2021-01-29 09:15:00
S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher Amid Reddit Stock Frenzy
S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher Amid Reddit Stock Frenzy
2021-01-29 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed