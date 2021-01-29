News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-29 09:00:00
AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD Turn Higher on Wall Street Optimism
2021-01-29 00:00:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion to Track Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-01-29 15:00:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-29 18:25:00
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-29 19:00:00
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing
2021-01-29 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.37% France 40: -0.50% FTSE 100: -0.75% US 500: -2.08% Wall Street: -2.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GQ3LJhdYwL
  • Dallas Fed President Kaplan: - Growth may exceed forecasts depending on the fiscal response - Doesn't see balance in global oil supply and demand until Q1 2022 #Fed $USD $USO $OIL
  • I'm eyeing the 29,200-29,500 area on the Dow That would see us back at the September high and a break beneath could open the door to the 200DMA below $DJI #Dow https://t.co/v8wM14MLte
  • The UK covid-19 data shows both strong progress in the country’s vaccination program and a worryingly high fatality rate. How is this impacting $GBPUSD? Find out from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/LAw1RzDtuR https://t.co/Rc6Gw2lPQM
  • Dallas Fed President Kaplan: - Sees positive US GDP growth in Q1 2021 - Expects US to "get back to normal" by 1Q 2022 #Fed $USD
  • The $SPX, Dow and Nasdaq 100 all down around -2.4% to -2.7% midday. Keep track of the undertow
  • Bitcoin seeking out support at prior resistance as it pares earlier gains #Bitcoin $BTC https://t.co/sN95iASDDW
  • #Gold tested and rejected the three week high around $1,875 and has now fallen to trade back around $1,850. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/NuFCpn43zy
  • Dogecoin ($DOGEUSD) is down ~45% from its intraday high but still up ~450% the past two days. I have to say that I would not have named these top volatility assets as even probable candidates for top market interest back on Jan 1. Retail is in the driver seat for the time being
  • Losses are accelerating, with all three major indexes now down over 2.0%. DOW -2.24% NDX -2.47% SPX -2.28% $DOW $QQQ $SPY
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

GBP, British Pound, Sterling Outlook:

The British Pound has managed to maintain its upward trajectory in spite of an extension of current lockdown measures until 22nd February 2021 . Despite a relatively subdued week of volatility in the FX-space, GBP marched on against its major counterparts, as the rapid rate of vaccinations resulted in a surge in business confidence amid hopes of a reopening of the economy as the inoculation program progresses.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the upcoming BoE monetary policy decision and the release of its quarterly MPC report scheduled for Thursday 4 February 2021. Although policy measures are expected to remain unchanged, the quarterly report will provide a better perspective relating to the current health of the UK economy, as renewed lockdown measures and a rising fatality rate resulted in a decrease in economic output, therefore limiting GBP strength.

GBP/USD Price Action

GBP/USDprice action remains within the confines of a rising wedge, simultaneously clinging to the 55-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), providing both support and resistance for the major currency pair. Currently, the key psychological level of 1.3800 holds bulls at bay, with a possible tilt towards mean reversion, provided that bears manage to break below trendline support at 1.364.

GBP/USD 4 Hour Chart

GBPUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 33.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.02 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 26.17% lower than yesterday and 26.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.02% higher than yesterday and 11.35% higher from last week.

GBPUSD Sentiment

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/JPY Price Action

Bulls driving GBP/JPY continue to dominate with numerous technical indicators implying that a retest of the February 2020 high (144.829) is still possible in the near future. Price action remains above both the 50-Day Moving Average (SMA) and the rising trendline which continues to hold as support. However, a Relative Strength Index (RSI)of 71 indicates that the pair may be overbought andfurther advances may face a bit of resistance.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBPJPY Price Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

According to client sentiment, at the time of writing, retail trader data shows 28.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.48 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.90% higher than yesterday and 1.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.59% higher than yesterday and 37.04% higher from last week.

GBPJPY Sentiment

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

British Pound Outlook: Bank of England and Covid-19 will Drive GBP Price Action
British Pound Outlook: Bank of England and Covid-19 will Drive GBP Price Action
2021-01-29 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will Retail Traders Pile into Bitcoin Next?
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will Retail Traders Pile into Bitcoin Next?
2021-01-29 14:00:00
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing
2021-01-29 12:00:00
Key Risks for February: Bank of England and RBNZ Decisions in Focus
Key Risks for February: Bank of England and RBNZ Decisions in Focus
2021-01-29 10:30:00
