VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStock and AMC Fire Up Volatility

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall
2021-01-27 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-27 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/YVwBx3dOSb
  • 🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 14.1% Expected: 14% Previous: 14.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $4.154B Expected: $4.6B Previous: $3.032B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $6.262B Expected: $4.6B Previous: $3.032B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 14.1 Expected: 14% Previous: 14.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 66.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dE1MfFPnS8
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $4.6B Previous: $3.032B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 14% Previous: 14.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStock and AMC Fire Up Volatility

VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStock and AMC Fire Up Volatility

Nick Cawley, Strategist

VIX Analysis, Price and Chart

  • VIX surges nearly 40% on Wednesday as speculative mania soars.
  • Retail traders upsetting the status quo.
The VIX fear gauge shot into life yesterday and jumped by around 40% on the day before nudging lower in early European trade today. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index – VIX – is a ‘calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the US stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index call and put options’. A rising VIX warns of heightened volatility ahead, and yesterday’s move sent the gauge to its highest level in three months.

A Guide to S&P 500 VIX Index

A cluster of previously unloved US equities are now the new media darlings as a wave of concerted retail buyers forces these companies to extreme highs, damaging the balance sheets of a range of hedge funds and traditional Wall Street firms. These companies, including GameStock (GME), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Blackberry (BB), and others, were all amongst the most-shorted companies in the market as Wall Street traders expected their stock prices to fall further. However, a huge surge in retail buying, heavily discussed on the reddit WallStreetBets forum, has sent these companies’ share prices ‘to the moon’ causing the short sellers to cover at a huge cost. With the buyers still looking to buy stock to cover their short positions – real-time data on short positions are readily available - and with some options on these companies expiring on Friday, the expectations are for these companies to see another surge in volatility today and tomorrow. With GameStock currently seen over $100 higher than last night’s record close in pre-market trading, volatility looks set to jump. In cases like this, there is a real fear of missing out (FOMO) which also helps fuel speculative trades as traders are drawn to the volatility and potential of the next big mover. This can cause a breakdown in trader discipline and needs to be avoided.

How to Deal with FOMO to Become a Better Trader

While the VIX remains a distance below the peaks seen in March last year, it remains within striking distance of recent peaks seen in late-October, early-September, and mid-June last year. Yesterday’s move saw the gauge convincingly break through the 200-day simple moving average, breaking the trend of the last three months, and suggesting higher prices ahead.

VIX Daily Price Chart (March 2020 – January 28, 2021)

VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStock and AMC Fire Up Volatility

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

What is your view on the VIX – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

