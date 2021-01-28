News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall
2021-01-27 20:00:00
News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-27 17:30:00
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Action - US Q4 GDP Matches Expectations

US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Action - US Q4 GDP Matches Expectations

Justin McQueen, Analyst

US Dollar, Silver, Gold Price Analysis & News

  • US Q4 GDP Matches Expectations of 4%
  • US Economy Contracts For the First Time Since 2009, As Expected

BOTTOM LINE: The first look at US GDP in Q4 saw an increase of 4%, printing in line with expectations. However, while adding to the record mechanical increase in Q3, this was not enough to offset the 3.5% contraction for 2020. Therefore, marking the first time GDP has shrunk since 2009, when the US economy contracted by 2.5%. That said, while 2020 will be recorded as the worst year since 1946, with a vaccine rollout taking place accompanied by significant monetary and fiscal stimulus throughout the year, the outlook remains bright.

A Guide to GDP and Forex Trading

US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Action - US Q4 GDP Matches Expectations

MARKET RESPONSE: The initial reaction had been muted with the data printing in line with expectations. However, at the time of writing the US Dollar has dipped slightly, while a notable bid has gone through the precious metals market with gold rise $15 to $1856, while silver has jumped from $25.30 to $26.15. I do not attribute this move to the US GDP report, but I am cognisant of the fact that we are approaching month-end and thus volatility across asset classes are likely to pick-up, particularly around the London fix. For more on the London fix, have a look at our trading guide.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Gold, Silver and US Dollar Price Action

US Dollar, Gold, Silver Price Action - US Q4 GDP Matches Expectations

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStop and AMC Fire Up Volatility
2021-01-28 11:47:00
VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStop and AMC Fire Up Volatility
2021-01-28 11:47:00
DAX 30 Pressured to the Downside as Volatility Becomes an Issue
2021-01-28 10:30:00
DAX 30 Pressured to the Downside as Volatility Becomes an Issue
2021-01-28 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
IBEX 35 Forecast: Coronavirus, IMF Outlook Paint Bleak Picture for Spain
2021-01-28 04:30:00
IBEX 35 Forecast: Coronavirus, IMF Outlook Paint Bleak Picture for Spain
2021-01-28 04:30:00
