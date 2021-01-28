S&P 500 Leads Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower as Volatility Spikes

S&P 500, ASX 200, NIKKEI 225, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

The S&P 500 Dow Jones and Nasdaq plunged 2.57%, 2.05% and 2.61% respectively

The FOMC meeting revealed little changes; Apple and Facebook earnings beat

Asia-Pacific indices are poised to open sharply lower following a sour US lead

Market Turmoil, FOMC, Earnings, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:

Wall Street stocks had a bloodbath day without clear fundamental reasons behind, leading market participants to question if the short squeeze in GameStop (+134%) and AME entertainment (+301%) have forced some hedge funds to liquidate their long positions in other stocks to cover losses. This appeared to have sparked broader risk aversion and encouraged more liquidation in a time when stock markets valuations are at their highest levels since the Dotcom bubble.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices fell the most since October 28th, ending -2.57%, -2.05% and -2.61% lower respectively. It seems like the time is ripe for a technical correction after all three indices broke their “Ascending Channels” formed since early November. Profit-taking activity may ramp up in the days to come should selling momentum start to gain traction. The VIX volatility index surged to 33.6 from 26.3 overnight, marking a 28% jump.

Apple, Facebook revealed upbeat Q4 earnings results after Wednesday market close, but their share prices were trading lower amid souring market sentiment. Tesla share price fell 4.2% after reporting a slight EPS miss. Here is a quick earnings takeaway from the trio:

Apple (beat):

EPS: US$ 1.680 vs US$ 1.417 estimated, up 34.7% YoY

Revenue: US$ 111.4 billion vs 103.1 billion estimated, up 21% YoY

Sales from every product category registered double digit growth for the quarter

Facebook (beat):

EPS: US$ 3.88 vs US$3.54 estimated, up 51.6% YoY

Revenue: US$ 28.07 billion vs US$ 26.74 billion estimated , up 33.2% YoY

Daily Active Users (DAU): 1.84 billion vs 1.828 billion estimated, up 10.8% YoY

Tesla (slight miss):

EPS: US$ 0.80 vs US$ 1.03 estimated

Revenue: US$ 10.74 billion vs US$ 10.4 billion estimated , up 45.5 % YoY

Tesla expects 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon

The FOMC meeting offered little changes in terms of Fed’s monetary policy. The central bank will maintain an accommodative stance and continue asset purchasing at the pace of US$ 120 billion per month until its long-term goal of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation target are achieved. Today’s US Q4 GDP, initial jobless claims and core PCE inflation data are among the top events. Find out more from DailyFX economic calendar.

Sector-wise, all 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, with only 15% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Wednesday. Communication services (-3.82%), consumer discretionary (-3.13%) and healthcare (-3.05%) were among the hardest hit.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 27-01-2021

Source: Bloomberg

Without much surprise, the Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 indices opened sharply lower following a sour US lead. Equity index futures across Japan, mainland China, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Thailand are looking to retrace broadly.

The ASX 200 index tumbled more than 2% in early trading hours, dragged by healthcare (-2.33%), information technology (-2.27%), and financials (-2.01%) sectors, whereas defensive-linked consumer staples (-0.33%) and utilities (-0.36%) sectors registered smaller losses. All eleven ASX 200 sectors opened lower.

ASX 200 Top 10 Stocks Performance at Open 28-01-2021

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the S&P 500 index broke the “Ascending Channel” decisively, suggesting that a technical correction might be underway. Price pierced through the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line and is about to test the 50-Day SMA at 3,740. Breaking the 50-Day SMA may open the door for further losses with an eye on 3,705 (50% Fibonacci extension) and 3,660 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) for support. The MACD indicator has likely formed a “Death Cross”, suggesting that downward momentum is prevailing.

S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index registered a large bearish candlestick on the daily chart today, breaking below a key support level at 6,630 (161.8% Fibonacci extension). The lower bound of the range between 6,570 to 6,810 that it has been trading within since late November may serve as an immediate support, as highlighted in the chart below. The index is also broken its 50-Day SMA, signally that a deeper pullback could be underway.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index pulled back from recent highs and is poised to test an immediate support level at 28,200- the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Breaking below this level may lead to a deeper correction with an eye on its 50-Day SMA for support. The MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover, hinting at short-term selling pressure.

Nikkei 225 Index – Daily Chart

S&P 500 Earnings Calendar 27-28th January 2021

Name Date Period Actual Estimate Surprise Anthem Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 2.54 2.516 1.00 Packaging Corp of America 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.33 1.468 (9.40) Whirlpool Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 6.64 6.176 7.50 Xilinx Inc 27/1/2021 Q3 21 0.69 0.674 2.40 Tesla Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 0.80 1.026 (22.00) United Rentals Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 5.04 4.241 18.80 Crown Castle International Cor 27/1/2021 Q4 20 4.45 1.572 182.90 Edwards Lifesciences Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 0.50 0.532 (6.00) Teradyne Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.10 0.999 10.10 MarketAxess Holdings Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.91 1.821 4.90 Textron Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.06 0.911 16.40 Prosperity Bancshares Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.49 1.344 10.60 AT&T Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 0.75 0.727 3.20 Teledyne Technologies Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 3.20 3.17 0.90 Brinker International Inc 27/1/2021 Q2 21 0.35 0.298 17.40 Blackstone Group Inc/The 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.13 0.912 23.90 VF Corp 27/1/2021 Q3 21 0.93 0.90 3.30 Automatic Data Processing Inc 27/1/2021 Q2 21 1.52 1.289 17.90 Nasdaq Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.60 1.454 10.00 General Dynamics Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 3.49 3.552 (1.70) Corning Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 0.52 0.485 7.20 Hess Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 (0.58) (0.659) 12.00 Rollins Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 0.13 0.112 16.10 Abbott Laboratories 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.45 1.356 6.90 Boeing Co/The 27/1/2021 Q4 20 (4.18) (2.113) (97.60) Amphenol Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.13 1.026 10.10 Norfolk Southern Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 2.64 2.468 7.00 Progressive Corp/The 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.83 1.701 7.70 SL Green Realty Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.556 PTC Inc 27/1/2021 Q1 21 0.97 0.658 47.40 Cree Inc 27/1/2021 Q2 21 (0.24) (0.247) 2.80 Hologic Inc 27/1/2021 Q1 21 2.86 2.17 31.80 Facebook Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 3.88 3.217 20.60 Lam Research Corp 27/1/2021 Q2 21 6.03 5.722 5.40 Duke Realty Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 0.41 0.406 1.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 4.53 4.468 1.40 Las Vegas Sands Corp 27/1/2021 Q4 20 (0.37) (0.329) (12.50) ServiceNow Inc 27/1/2021 Q4 20 1.17 1.06 10.40 Raymond James Financial Inc 27/1/2021 Q1 21 2.23 1.68 32.70 Apple Inc 27/1/2021 Q1 21 1.68 1.417 18.60 Rexnord Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.383 Dow Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.67 T Rowe Price Group Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 2.723 McDonald's Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.769 Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.127 McCormick & Co Inc/MD 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.808 Sherwin-Williams Co/The 28/1/2021 Q4 20 4.863 A O Smith Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.585 MSCI Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.935 Danaher Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.858 Murphy Oil Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 (0.099) Comcast Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.473 PulteGroup Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.40 Westrock Co 28/1/2021 Q1 21 0.543 Valero Energy Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 (1.417) Stanley Black & Decker Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 2.996 Northrop Grumman Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 5.773 Xcel Energy Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.54 ABIOMED Inc 28/1/2021 Q3 21 1.089 American Airlines Group Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 (4.111) JetBlue Airways Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 (1.671) Flex Ltd 28/1/2021 Q3 21 0.37 Nucor Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.192 Mastercard Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.514 Alliance Data Systems Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 2.392 Tractor Supply Co 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.517 NVR Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 80.448 Southwest Airlines Co 28/1/2021 Q4 20 (1.668) Altria Group Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.017 Dover Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.375 Celanese Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.683 ResMed Inc 28/1/2021 Q2 21 1.25 Juniper Networks Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.533 Skyworks Solutions Inc 28/1/2021 Q1 21 2.058 Visa Inc 28/1/2021 Q1 21 1.278 Arthur J Gallagher & Co 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.789 Western Digital Corp 28/1/2021 Q2 21 0.54 MicroStrategy Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 United States Steel Corp 28/1/2021 Q4 20 (0.68) Mondelez International Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.663 Principal Financial Group Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.428 Robert Half International Inc 28/1/2021 Q4 20 0.679 Eastman Chemical Co 28/1/2021 Q4 20 1.501

Source: Bloomberg

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter