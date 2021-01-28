S&P 500 Leads Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower as Volatility Spikes
S&P 500, ASX 200, NIKKEI 225, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:
- The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq plunged 2.57%, 2.05% and 2.61% respectively
- The FOMC meeting revealed little changes; Apple and Facebook earnings beat
- Asia-Pacific indices are poised to open sharply lower following a sour US lead
Market Turmoil, FOMC, Earnings, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:
Wall Street stocks had a bloodbath day without clear fundamental reasons behind, leading market participants to question if the short squeeze in GameStop (+134%) and AME entertainment (+301%) have forced some hedge funds to liquidate their long positions in other stocks to cover losses. This appeared to have sparked broader risk aversion and encouraged more liquidation in a time when stock markets valuations are at their highest levels since the Dotcom bubble.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices fell the most since October 28th, ending -2.57%, -2.05% and -2.61% lower respectively. It seems like the time is ripe for a technical correction after all three indices broke their “Ascending Channels” formed since early November. Profit-taking activity may ramp up in the days to come should selling momentum start to gain traction. The VIX volatility index surged to 33.6 from 26.3 overnight, marking a 28% jump.
Apple, Facebook revealed upbeat Q4 earnings results after Wednesday market close, but their share prices were trading lower amid souring market sentiment. Tesla share price fell 4.2% after reporting a slight EPS miss. Here is a quick earnings takeaway from the trio:
Apple (beat):
- EPS: US$ 1.680 vs US$1.417 estimated, up 34.7% YoY
- Revenue: US$ 111.4 billion vs 103.1 billion estimated, up 21% YoY
- Sales from every product category registered double digit growth for the quarter
Facebook (beat):
- EPS: US$ 3.88 vs US$3.54 estimated, up 51.6% YoY
- Revenue: US$ 28.07 billion vs US$ 26.74 billion estimated, up 33.2% YoY
- Daily Active Users (DAU): 1.84 billion vs 1.828 billion estimated, up 10.8% YoY
Tesla (slight miss):
- EPS: US$ 0.80 vs US$ 1.03 estimated
- Revenue: US$ 10.74billion vs US$ 10.4 billion estimated, up 45.5% YoY
- Tesla expects 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon
The FOMC meeting offered little changes in terms of Fed’s monetary policy. The central bank will maintain an accommodative stance and continue asset purchasing at the pace of US$ 120 billion per month until its long-term goal of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation target are achieved. Today’s US Q4 GDP, initial jobless claims and core PCE inflation data are among the top events. Find out more from DailyFX economic calendar.
Sector-wise, all 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, with only 15% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Wednesday. Communication services (-3.82%), consumer discretionary (-3.13%) and healthcare (-3.05%) were among the hardest hit.
S&P 500 Sector Performance 27-01-2021
Source: Bloomberg
Without much surprise, the Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 indices opened sharply lower following a sour US lead. Equity index futures across Japan, mainland China, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Thailand are looking to retrace broadly.
The ASX 200 index tumbled more than 2% in early trading hours, dragged by healthcare (-2.33%), information technology (-2.27%), and financials (-2.01%) sectors, whereas defensive-linked consumer staples (-0.33%) and utilities (-0.36%) sectors registered smaller losses. All eleven ASX 200 sectors opened lower.
ASX 200 Top 10 Stocks Performance at Open 28-01-2021
Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX
S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:
Technically, the S&P 500 index broke the “Ascending Channel” decisively, suggesting that a technical correction might be underway. Price pierced through the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line and is about to test the 50-Day SMA at 3,740. Breaking the 50-Day SMA may open the door for further losses with an eye on 3,705 (50% Fibonacci extension) and 3,660 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) for support. The MACD indicator has likely formed a “Death Cross”, suggesting that downward momentum is prevailing.
S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart
ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:
The ASX 200 index registered a large bearish candlestick on the daily chart today, breaking below a key support level at 6,630 (161.8% Fibonacci extension). The lower bound of the range between 6,570 to 6,810 that it has been trading within since late November may serve as an immediate support, as highlighted in the chart below. The index is also broken its 50-Day SMA, signally that a deeper pullback could be underway.
ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart
Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:
The Nikkei 225 index pulled back from recent highs and is poised to test an immediate support level at 28,200- the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Breaking below this level may lead to a deeper correction with an eye on its 50-Day SMA for support. The MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover, hinting at short-term selling pressure.
Nikkei 225 Index – Daily Chart
S&P 500 Earnings Calendar 27-28th January 2021
Name
Date
Period
Actual
Estimate
Surprise
Anthem Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
2.54
2.516
1.00
Packaging Corp of America
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.33
1.468
(9.40)
Whirlpool Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
6.64
6.176
7.50
Xilinx Inc
27/1/2021
Q3 21
0.69
0.674
2.40
Tesla Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
0.80
1.026
(22.00)
United Rentals Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
5.04
4.241
18.80
Crown Castle International Cor
27/1/2021
Q4 20
4.45
1.572
182.90
Edwards Lifesciences Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
0.50
0.532
(6.00)
Teradyne Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.10
0.999
10.10
MarketAxess Holdings Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.91
1.821
4.90
Textron Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.06
0.911
16.40
Prosperity Bancshares Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.49
1.344
10.60
AT&T Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
0.75
0.727
3.20
Teledyne Technologies Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
3.20
3.17
0.90
Brinker International Inc
27/1/2021
Q2 21
0.35
0.298
17.40
Blackstone Group Inc/The
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.13
0.912
23.90
VF Corp
27/1/2021
Q3 21
0.93
0.90
3.30
Automatic Data Processing Inc
27/1/2021
Q2 21
1.52
1.289
17.90
Nasdaq Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.60
1.454
10.00
General Dynamics Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
3.49
3.552
(1.70)
Corning Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
0.52
0.485
7.20
Hess Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
(0.58)
(0.659)
12.00
Rollins Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
0.13
0.112
16.10
Abbott Laboratories
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.45
1.356
6.90
Boeing Co/The
27/1/2021
Q4 20
(4.18)
(2.113)
(97.60)
Amphenol Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.13
1.026
10.10
Norfolk Southern Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
2.64
2.468
7.00
Progressive Corp/The
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.83
1.701
7.70
SL Green Realty Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.556
PTC Inc
27/1/2021
Q1 21
0.97
0.658
47.40
Cree Inc
27/1/2021
Q2 21
(0.24)
(0.247)
2.80
Hologic Inc
27/1/2021
Q1 21
2.86
2.17
31.80
Facebook Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
3.88
3.217
20.60
Lam Research Corp
27/1/2021
Q2 21
6.03
5.722
5.40
Duke Realty Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
0.41
0.406
1.00
Ameriprise Financial Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
4.53
4.468
1.40
Las Vegas Sands Corp
27/1/2021
Q4 20
(0.37)
(0.329)
(12.50)
ServiceNow Inc
27/1/2021
Q4 20
1.17
1.06
10.40
Raymond James Financial Inc
27/1/2021
Q1 21
2.23
1.68
32.70
Apple Inc
27/1/2021
Q1 21
1.68
1.417
18.60
Rexnord Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.383
Dow Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.67
T Rowe Price Group Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
2.723
McDonald's Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.769
Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.127
McCormick & Co Inc/MD
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.808
Sherwin-Williams Co/The
28/1/2021
Q4 20
4.863
A O Smith Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.585
MSCI Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.935
Danaher Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.858
Murphy Oil Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
(0.099)
Comcast Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.473
PulteGroup Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.40
Westrock Co
28/1/2021
Q1 21
0.543
Valero Energy Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
(1.417)
Stanley Black & Decker Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
2.996
Northrop Grumman Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
5.773
Xcel Energy Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.54
ABIOMED Inc
28/1/2021
Q3 21
1.089
American Airlines Group Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
(4.111)
JetBlue Airways Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
(1.671)
Flex Ltd
28/1/2021
Q3 21
0.37
Nucor Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.192
Mastercard Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.514
Alliance Data Systems Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
2.392
Tractor Supply Co
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.517
NVR Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
80.448
Southwest Airlines Co
28/1/2021
Q4 20
(1.668)
Altria Group Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.017
Dover Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.375
Celanese Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.683
ResMed Inc
28/1/2021
Q2 21
1.25
Juniper Networks Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.533
Skyworks Solutions Inc
28/1/2021
Q1 21
2.058
Visa Inc
28/1/2021
Q1 21
1.278
Arthur J Gallagher & Co
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.789
Western Digital Corp
28/1/2021
Q2 21
0.54
MicroStrategy Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
United States Steel Corp
28/1/2021
Q4 20
(0.68)
Mondelez International Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.663
Principal Financial Group Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.428
Robert Half International Inc
28/1/2021
Q4 20
0.679
Eastman Chemical Co
28/1/2021
Q4 20
1.501
Source: Bloomberg
--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com
