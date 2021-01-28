IBEX 35 Forecast: Coronavirus, IMF Outlook Paint Bleak Picture for Spain

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall
2021-01-27 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-27 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2021/01/28/Euro-Technical-Analysis-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-Key-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $EUR $EURUSD $EURGBP $EURJPY https://t.co/7whQ6jRyAo
  • 🇫🇮 Unemployment Rate (DEC) Actual: 7.8% Previous: 6.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:🇫🇮 Unemployment Rate (DEC) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • We are facing an existential question Thursday: is the enthusiasm for speculative favorites like GameStop the baseline for markets or the nascent $SPX drop ($VIX charge)? And, what can data like US 4Q GDP influence? My outlook for Thursday: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/01/28/SP-500-Breaks-Lower-as-VIX-Soars-Will-Tesla-and-Apple-Overshadow-Gamestop.html https://t.co/ppzpUfDuGx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/un4cXxQsln
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/j1x2s8OmBt
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2cAp4ZgzJr
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.20% US 500: -0.40% France 40: -0.60% Germany 30: -0.62% FTSE 100: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/snDymKUOcZ
  • AMC (6.75bln mkt cap) turned over 1.25 billion shares this past session for a 300% gain. Meanwhile Apple (2.4 tln mkt cap) only did 140 mln shares on an earnings day for a -0.8% loss
  • Will the US Dollar fall versus the Singapore Dollar, Taiwanese Dollar and Philippine Peso if a fiscal stimulus delay pressures Treasury yields? The Fed and earnings may keep risk appetite intact. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Q7iRYGBcNo https://t.co/FxAL6FnUST
IBEX 35 Forecast: Coronavirus, IMF Outlook Paint Bleak Picture for Spain

IBEX 35 Forecast: Coronavirus, IMF Outlook Paint Bleak Picture for Spain

Brendan Fagan,

IBEX 35, Covid, IMF Outlook:

  • Spain continues to struggle with virus containment as cases and deaths surge
  • European equities sell off as fears over rising cases, low vaccination rates shift sentiment
  • Cases, economic forecasts remain bleak, represent significant headwinds for Spanish economy
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The IBEX 35, Spain’s benchmark stock index, continued its recent slump on Tuesday as indices across continental Europe declined. The risk-off sentiment prevailed as fears grew regarding new strains of the coronavirus and issues with vaccination availability. The IBEX 35 declined by 1.41%, echoing the risk-off tone that was felt across Europe. So far in 2021, the index is down 2.74%. The DAX 30, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 declined over 1% on the same day.

IBEX 35 - 1 MIN CHART

IBEX 35 chart

Created with TradingView

Spain continues to struggle with containing the coronavirus, as the total number of cases has now exceeded 2.6 million. On Tuesday, the Spanish Health Ministry reported 36,435 new cases and 591 deaths. The new death figure represents a high for the third wave of the virus and reaches a level not seen since June 2020. The total reported death toll now stands at 56,799. New restrictions forcing the population to stay home may pose a significant headwind for the index, and perhaps push prices lower.

TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES IN SPAIN

Spain Covid cases chart

Courtesy of worldometers.info

The Spanish economy continues to bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in the Eurozone. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Spain will experience the largest economic contraction among Eurozone members. The IMF has forecasted an 11.1 percent contraction in the nation, while all other members are expected to have declines of less than 10 percent in 2020. Spain is also expected to experience a weaker rebound, as the economy relies heavily on tourism and related services. Should the virus subside and populations become vaccinated, the IBEX may represent an ideal combination of a value and a rebound play. However, much hinges on the containment of the virus and the willingness/ability of citizens to get vaccinated.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

Follow me on Twitter at @BrendanFaganFx

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Leads Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower as Volatility Spikes
S&P 500 Leads Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower as Volatility Spikes
2021-01-28 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bears Battle Retail Traders as Tech Earnings Arrive
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bears Battle Retail Traders as Tech Earnings Arrive
2021-01-27 21:30:00
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Bid Support, Refuse to Surrender
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Bid Support, Refuse to Surrender
2021-01-27 18:56:00
Advertisement

Rates

IBEX 35