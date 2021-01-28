DAX 30 Pressured to the Downside as Volatility Becomes an Issue

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall
2021-01-27 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-27 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/YVwBx3dOSb
  • 🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 14.1% Expected: 14% Previous: 14.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $4.154B Expected: $4.6B Previous: $3.032B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $6.262B Expected: $4.6B Previous: $3.032B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 14.1 Expected: 14% Previous: 14.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 66.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dE1MfFPnS8
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $4.6B Previous: $3.032B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 14% Previous: 14.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
DAX 30 Pressured to the Downside as Volatility Becomes an Issue

DAX 30 Pressured to the Downside as Volatility Becomes an Issue

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • DAX 30 looking for support as bearish pressure mounts
  • Speculative trading causes a spike in volatility followed by a risk-off move
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The DAX 30 is struggling to recover from yesterday’s selloff as risk-off sentiment took control of the markets. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to be a big concern for investors, but yesterday’s price action was mostly driven by a spike in volatility in US equity markets.

A sudden surge in buying interest in some stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment brought on by a coordinated effect on Reddit has led to a few large hedge funds having to liquidate their short positions as the price of these stocks kept on rising, pushing prices higher, at the same time as option sellers found themselves piling into the market to cover their losses.

This meant other positions were having to be liquidated to ensure enough margin to cover running losses which sparked a widespread risk-off move which was exasperated by the large number of orders coming into the market at the US open.

Whilst talking about a bubble is a sticky subject – it always is until it explodes – there is no doubt that equities are treading on a fine line at the moment after a few months of “buy all” mentality. Yes, one or two stocks do not constitute the market, but it’s not like stocks are in need of anymore bullish sentiment. And the events that have unfolded in the last few days show the power of retail investors if they come up with a coordinated effect, ignoring all fundamental and technical reasoning behind a trade, just for the sake of beating hedge funds.

With all of this information to digest, and a lack of actual positive reason to continue heading higher, I expect the markets – European stocks at least – to continue to correct lower in the short-term, as there is still further room for losses before a fair equilibrium is reached and new buyers may be attracted.

Advertisement

DAX 30 4-hour chart

DAX 30 Pressured to the Downside as Volatility Becomes an Issue

Now that the DAX 30 has broken below key support at 13,600 it has entered a new range between the last two remaining resistance/support lines before price heads towards 13,000. To the topside, buyers are now struggling to creep back above 13,600, which has now turned into short-term resistance, whilst support can be expected at 13,315 if we see price fall below 13,400 during today’s session.

If unable to hold, the next strong support may be seen around 13,220 before heading towards the psychological 13,000 mark.

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -6% -1%
Weekly 44% -29% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStock and AMC Fire Up Volatility
VIX Fear Gauge Hits a Three-Month High, GameStock and AMC Fire Up Volatility
2021-01-28 11:47:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
IBEX 35 Forecast: Coronavirus, IMF Outlook Paint Bleak Picture for Spain
IBEX 35 Forecast: Coronavirus, IMF Outlook Paint Bleak Picture for Spain
2021-01-28 04:30:00
S&P 500 Leads Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower as Volatility Spikes
S&P 500 Leads Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Lower as Volatility Spikes
2021-01-28 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish