EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall
2021-01-27 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-27 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Real Time News
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/9olCi7ylB8
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (JAN) Actual: -5.9 Expected: -7.2 Previous: -6.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (JAN) Actual: -15.5 Expected: -15.5 Previous: -13.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (JAN) Actual: 91.5 Expected: 89.5 Previous: 92.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (JAN) Actual: -5.9 Expected: -7.2 Previous: -7.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (JAN) Actual: -15.5 Expected: -15.5 Previous: -13.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (JAN) Actual: 91.5 Expected: 89.5 Previous: 90.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Sentiment (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -7.2 Previous: -7.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:💶 Consumer Confidence Final (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -15.5 Previous: -13.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:💶 Economic Sentiment (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 89.5 Previous: 90.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is testing support from a trendline that marks the lower boundary of a rising channel in place on the chart since January 11.
  • A ‘risk off’ move in the markets has led to a flow of money from other currencies into the safe-haven US Dollar and that could provide the catalyst for a break lower.
GBP/USD under downward pressure

GBP and other currencies are falling against the US Dollar Thursday as a deterioration in sentiment leads to another flow of money into the safe haven USD. For GBP/USD, much will depend on whether and when confidence returns but in the near-term the pair is again testing trendline support and, if it breaks, further near-term losses can be expected.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (December 30, 2020 – January 28, 2021)

Latest GBPUSD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The trendline currently checks in around 1.3630 and any fall below there could easily take GBP/USD down to 1.36. Note though that the trendline has been tested before and each time it has held. If that happens again there could be a swift move back to 1.37 and above.

From a fundamental perspective, there has been little news to explain why sentiment has deteriorated in the markets generally but it could be seen as a healthy correction lower that will be followed by further gains for stocks and currencies like GBP, AUD, NZD and CAD.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -32% -18%
Weekly 4% -13% -6%
We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

