News
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
2021-01-26 10:30:00
S&P 500 Volatility Amplified by Gamestop, Will IMF Forecast Refocus Risk and Dollar?
2021-01-26 04:30:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move
2021-01-25 21:10:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
2021-01-25 12:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
2021-01-26 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Jobs, Australia Inflation, Fed Meeting, Mexico & US GDP
2021-01-25 19:30:00
News
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
2021-01-26 07:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Jobs, Australia Inflation, Fed Meeting, Mexico & US GDP
2021-01-25 19:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.41% France 40: 0.99% FTSE 100: 0.54% Wall Street: -0.06% US 500: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9YQNC5TRy0
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-26
  • Defensive stocks have proven critically important when navigating stock market volatility. Find out what are the most defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/gEojx3lvZH
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/dWaWQ0MK1V https://t.co/GIR5NQK5G7
  • Italian PM Conte confirms to cabinet that he is resigning - government source https://t.co/tYi5sjp79w
  • BoJ's Kuroda says monetary policy does have some limits in trying to achieve inflation target $JPY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 66.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RaCg87Zqau
  • Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/26/US-Dollar-May-Extend-Rise-as-Stocks-Fall-After-China-Drains-Liquidity.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Dollar #jpy #China #PBOC https://t.co/l14R7r65XH
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/YPng7ACJtV
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.13% Gold: 0.05% Oil - US Crude: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EPww5cFVWS
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support

DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • GameStop leads a volatile session in the US
  • DAX 30 tests the lower bound of its range
  • EUR/USD sees bearish pressure increase
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Market sentiment: volatility has returned to US markets as a swarm of retail investors seem to be working together to prop up US equities ahead of key earnings being released. The latest stock to fall victim to excessive speculation is GameStop, jumping from $19 to over $160 in just two weeks, before dropping back down to $80 within a matter of minutes, causing a short-squeeze and gamma trap, meaning sellers and options traders had to pile into the market to keep up their positions.

Elsewhere, market sentiment is struggling to keep up with the quick moves in the US, with risk-off prevailing in the Asian session and European equities attempting to break higher.

DAX: Sellers are struggling to gain the upper hand on the DAX 30 as the German index continues to find strong support at the 13,600 mark, keeping within its range from the last month. This consolidation is allowing for momentum to build in either direction, with yesterday’s pullback allowing for overbought conditions to ease further. The long-term bias remains tilted to the upside as bulls attempt to break the all-time high (14,140) although there are some strong resistance areas along the way as the DAX remains bound by its tightening range (13,995 – 13,600).

DAX 30 Daily chart

DAX 30 Daily chart
Germany 30 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 23% 9%
Weekly -15% 16% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR: The Euro continues to be coming off recent highs against the US Dollar whilst horizontal support at 0.8863 remains a key area stopping sellers in EUR/GBP. The common currency has been unable to keep the strong support it saw coming into the new year, with even the slow-moving yen moving ahead of the euro, mostly due to vaccine distribution issues and the continued spread of the virus through the continent.

The bearish case for EUR/USD continues to form as the pair hovers just above key support at 1.2121, which was already broken last week, weakening the effect it may have in stopping selling pressure. I think all eyes will be on the psychological 1.20 mark to really decide where momentum is going in the longer-term, so a break below 1.2050, the low from January 18th, is likely to increase bearish momentum.

EUR/USD Daily chart

DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 3% 2%
Weekly -17% 15% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
2021-01-26 09:22:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
2021-01-26 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
2021-01-26 00:00:00
