Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
EUR/USD
News
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
2021-01-26 10:30:00
S&P 500 Volatility Amplified by Gamestop, Will IMF Forecast Refocus Risk and Dollar?
2021-01-26 04:30:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move
2021-01-25 21:10:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
2021-01-25 12:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
2021-01-26 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Jobs, Australia Inflation, Fed Meeting, Mexico & US GDP
2021-01-25 19:30:00
News
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
2021-01-26 07:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Jobs, Australia Inflation, Fed Meeting, Mexico & US GDP
2021-01-25 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The UK unemployment rate rose to its highest level since 2016 in November and that has contributed to weakness in GBP/USD even though, at 5.0%, it was marginally better than expected.
  • The pair is also under pressure from a firmer US Dollar as concerns rise that the proposed $1.9 trillion US stimulus package may be watered down.
GBP/USD under pressure after UK unemployment data

GBP/USD is sliding in early European business Tuesday after the release of data showing the UK unemployment rate at its highest level since 2016 in November. However, the numbers are not likely to damage the pair longer term as they were marginally better than expected and are, anyway, historic.

UK unemployment figures.

Source: DailyFX

Arguably of more importance to the outlook for GBP/USD is a firmer US Dollar on concerns that the proposed $1.9 trillion US pandemic relief plan is facing strong opposition from some Republicans who think it is too large. That has damaged sentiment in the markets and led to a move into safe havens such as USD. More Covid-19 lockdowns are not helping confidence either.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (January 4, 2021 – January 26, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

Nonetheless, GBP/USD has trendline support at 1.36 and a bounce at that level would be no surprise as the pair’s upward trajectory remains in place.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
DAX 30 Attempts to Push Higher, EUR/USD Hovering Above Key Support
2021-01-26 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Struggle While Ethereum (ETH) Comes Off a Fresh All-Time High
2021-01-26 09:22:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
2021-01-26 00:00:00
