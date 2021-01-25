News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Stumbles Lower as Fed Meeting Looms
2021-01-25 22:30:00
EUR/USD Still Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Divergence Remains
2021-01-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-25 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move
2021-01-25 21:10:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
2021-01-25 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Jobs, Australia Inflation, Fed Meeting, Mexico & US GDP
2021-01-25 19:30:00
US Dollar Steady, Euro Slips, GBP Benefits From Vaccine Success - US Market Open
2021-01-25 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK Jobs, Australia Inflation, Fed Meeting, Mexico & US GDP
2021-01-25 19:30:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japan’s Tighter Lockdown and FOMC in Focus
2021-01-25 11:51:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BoJ Minutes: Members say YCC framework has been working well. A few members noted that active ETF buying should continue for time being -BBG
  • In her confirmation as Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen becomes the first person in American history to hold the triumvirate of Sec'y of Treasury, Fed Chair, and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors.
  • Stocks may have brushed aside news the US fiscal package may not arrive before mid-March But, you know what didn't? Treasuries Average of 10Y and 30Y rates at lowest since late Dec Stopped right on the 20-day SMA Overall, coming off March 2020 peaks, but AUG uptrend holds https://t.co/wm0blgxT7D
  • The calls for stimulus will be strong in the United States between Secretary Yellen, Chair Powell and President Biden. Now, is that a benefit to the Dollar for relative risk or a detriment in inflation terms? https://t.co/gMyjKoBekO
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-26
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-25
  • The Bitcoin/Ethereum ratio’s break to its lowest levels since August 2018 suggests that ETH may continue to outperform BTC in the coming weeks. Key levels to watch for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/mo3rw7bP4v https://t.co/UUbjzqhT1p
  • US Senate confirms former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary -AFP
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Adv (Q4) Actual: -1.4% Expected: -1.7% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-25
  • Majority of US Senate votes to confirm Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, voting will continue - BBG
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move

Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move

Peter Hanks, Analyst

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold trades near the midpoint of a descending channel it has etched out since August
  • While shorter term traders can look to maneuver using nearby technical levels, the gradual decline may persist until a break out in either direction is staged
  • Bitcoin vs Gold: Top Differences Traders Should Know
Advertisement

Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move

In an otherwise choppy trading session to start the week, gold has leveled off around the $1860 mark which roughly coincides with the midpoint of a potential descending channel. The possible formation is drawn from the August high and low to the November trough and January peak and could continue to guide the precious metal lower in the weeks to come. With that in mind, nearby technical levels could help traders position should the gradual bleed lower persist.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (August 2020 - January 2021)

gold price chart before fomc

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Early resistance might lie at the Fibonacci levels near $1883 and $1920. The $1956 level may be more important, however, as it coincides with the metal’s peaks in November and January. Thus, it can be argued it is the “line in the sand” that, if broken, could open the door to a longer-term continuation higher as it would curb the series of lower-highs that have been established and serve as a bullish break out of the potential descending channel.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovers but is the Rally to be Believed?

Unless such a break is staged, the multitude of resistance overhead could provide potential entry points for bearish exposure in the weeks ahead - barring a concrete change in the fundamental landscape – with levels of invalidation set above the $1956 area. Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting possesses the gravity required to spark such a change, however, and should be monitored closely as a result. Any indication from the central bank that they will tweak their current operations could have significant implications for XAU/USD.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Should gold decline in the wake of the FOMC meeting, support likely resides along the Fibonacci level at $1838 with subsequent levels near $1800 and $1764. A break beneath the latter would constitute a considerable technical development that could open the door to a deeper retracement. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
2021-01-26 00:00:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Side-steps Ahead of major risk events
Silver (XAG/USD) Side-steps Ahead of major risk events
2021-01-25 18:34:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Bullish or Bearish Amid Major Events
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Bullish or Bearish Amid Major Events
2021-01-25 12:47:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
2021-01-25 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish