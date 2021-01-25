News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bullish, EUR/GBP Bearish
2021-01-24 04:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-25 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-24 13:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Tracks Weakness in US Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
2021-01-25 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Wedge Patterns in Focus
2021-01-24 01:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
CAC 40 Under Pressure as France Struggles to Contain the Virus

CAC 40 Under Pressure as France Struggles to Contain the Virus

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • France imposes stricter restrictions to try and contain the virus
  • CAC 40 struggles to attract buyers
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Markets have digested the realization that the rollout of the vaccine campaign does mean an immediate solution to the current economic and social problems, leading to a bit of a volatile week as risk appetite was undecided.

In recent days we have seen many countries needing to impose tighter restrictions to try and stop the continued rapid spread of Covid-19. France is one of them, as the government has imposed a strict curfew as the number of daily infections continues to rise, with the seven-day moving average now above 20,000 despite restrictions being in place since early December.

Europe is facing a very “serious situation” overall warned the President of the European Commission, and many economists believe that a double-dip recession is now inevitable in the Eurozone as the end of restrictions seems further away than ever, worsening the outlook for the current economic slump.

The CAC 40 has started the week a little softer and is threatening to fall below 5,550 as sellers seem to have the upper hand. Positive sentiment in the midst of last week saw the French index attempt to 5,670 but was rejected and sent back down to finish the week bordering the 5,500 line. Momentum indicators are giving mixed signals as the moving averages a placed in bullish order, but the stochastic and MACD seem to signal there is further room to fall before oversold conditions appear.

For now, the 76.4% Fibonacci (5,495) remains as strong short-term support, having held most of the bearish pressure since mid-November. Further downside would likely see some buyer resistance at the 5,400 mark but it isn’t until 5,310 that strong support can be seen. To the topside, 5,628 continues to offer significant resistance followed by 5,720 where recent highs were rejected.

CAC 40 Daily chart

CAC 40 Under Pressure as France Struggles to Contain the Virus
France 40 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 25% 9% 17%
Weekly 42% -19% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
2021-01-25 09:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Resilient Despite ANC Lekgotla and US Flight Ban
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Resilient Despite ANC Lekgotla and US Flight Ban
2021-01-25 08:29:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term
2021-01-25 03:00:00
France 40
Bearish