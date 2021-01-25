Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bullish, EUR/GBP Bearish
2021-01-24 04:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-25 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-24 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Gold Price Tracks Weakness in US Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Wedge Patterns in Focus
2021-01-24 01:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • DAX 30 Outlook: Eyeing Yearly High with Business Climate Data in Focus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/25/DAX-30-Outlook-Eyeing-Yearly-High-with-Business-Climate-Data-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $DAX #DAX30 #GER30 https://t.co/DzO8JS0xGH
  • China's Foreign Ministry: Urges US to abide by One-China principle on Taiwan - BBG
  • Japanese PM Suga: Seeking a phone call with President Biden as soon as possible - BBG
  • China's Foreign Ministry: Committed to upholding peace on Indian border - BBG
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/ANOVaeM96C
  • Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending a three-day decline after pulling back from key resistance at US$ 1,870.. This week's FOMC meeting, US Q4 GDP and core PCE inflation data will be in focus: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/25/Gold-Crude-Oil-Outlook-Big-Week-Ahead-with-FOMC-US-Q4-GDP-in-Focus.html https://t.co/pJX0te5rZw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 64.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pT3K2PIkhS
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/gSIO4NukvX
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zFS6vQ0GEL
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.45% FTSE 100: 0.39% France 40: 0.34% Wall Street: 0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rC1dmc9ks0
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrencies, BTC/ETH Ratio, Technical Analysis – Talking Points:

  • Ratio analysis suggests that Ethereum will continue to outperform Bitcoin in the near term.
  • Ethereum poised to continue pushing to fresh all-time highs as price remains constructively poised above key support.
  • Bitcoin prices are consolidating within a Descending Triangle pattern. Is a topside breakout on the cards?
Advertisement

Bitcoin prices have tumbled in recent weeks, falling as much as 31% from the record high set on January 8 (41969). Meanwhile, Ethereum has continued to aim higher, with second-most popular cryptocurrency gearing up to exceed its respective all-time high.

BTC/ETH Ratio Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

BTC/ETH ratio daily chart created using Tradingview

Indeed, Ethereum’s outperformance looks set to endure in the near term, as the BTC/ETH ratio breaks to its lowest levels since August of 2018. That being said, both cryptocurrencies seem poised to move higher in the coming weeks, as bullish technical setups take shape on multiple timeframes. Here are the key technical levels to watch for BTC and ETH.

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Chart – Consolidating above 28,000

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

BTC weekly chart created using Tradingview

The longer-term outlook for Bitcoin remains skewed to the upside, as price holds constructively above the Symmetrical Triangle pattern’s implied measured move (28108) and the 8-week exponential moving average (29309).

Although the RSI has aggressively turned lower, prices have yet to erase the gains seen in the week ending January 4, which suggests that the path of least resistance is skewed to the topside.

Ultimately, a convincing push above the 200% Fibonacci (42673) is needed to signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and clear a path for prices to challenge the psychologically imposing 60,000 mark.

Alternatively, sliding back below 28,000 could intensify selling pressure and drive prices back towards former resistance-turned-support at the 2017 high. Clearing that likely brings the 2019 high (13174) into focus.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Chart – Descending Triangle in Play

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

BTC daily chart created using Tradingview

Zooming into the daily chart reinforces the relatively bullish outlook depicted on the weekly timeframe, as prices consolidate within a Descending Triangle above the 50% Fibonacci (29799).

Breaching triangle resistance and the 35,000 mark would likely ignite an impulsive topside move to challenge the yearly high (41969). The Descending Triangle’s implied measured move suggesting prices could climb an additional 31% from current levels to probe the 47,000 mark.

Conversely, a daily close below the monthly low (28540) could propel price back towards former resistance-turned-support at the December 20 high (24244). The pattern’s implied measure move suggesting that price could fall as much as 45% from current levels to test the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average (16508).

Ethereum (ETH) Weekly Chart – Double Top or Parabolic Surge?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

ETH weekly chart created using Tradingview

Ethereum, on the other hand, has a rather mixed technical outlook as prices carve out a potential Double Top pattern at Pitchfork parallel resistance and the 1400 mark.

However, this could prove to be the start of a parabolic surge higher, in a similar fashion to that seen in 2017, as a bullish ‘golden cross’ takes place on the 50- and 200-week moving averages.

Ultimately, a weekly close above the 2018 high (1424.3) is required to neutralize near-term selling pressure and carve a path for buyers to probe the 2000 mark.

On the other hand, if the pitchfork parallel remains intact, a short term pullback towards the February 2018 high (979) could be on the cards.

Ethereum (ETH) Daily Chart – Bullish MA Stacking Hints at Further Upside

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: ETH Poised to Outperform BTC in Near Term

ETH daily chart created using Tradingview

Scrolling into the daily timeframe hints at further upside for Ethereum, as prices continue to track above all six moving averages and psychological support at 1300.

Bullish moving average stacking, in tandem with the RSI continuing to track above 60 and the MACD indicator gearing up to cross above its ‘slower’ signal line counterpart, the path of least resistance seems higher.

A daily close above the Pitchfork parallel and January high (1439.8) would probably propel price towards the 1500 mark, with a convincing break above bringing the 100% Fibonacci expansion (1726) into focus.

On the contrary, failing to hurdle 1425 could trigger a pullback to the 21-day EMA (1188). Clearing that probably opens the door for sellers to challenge psychological support at 1000.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FOMC, GDP, Earnings in Focus
2021-01-25 01:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-22 16:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
2021-01-22 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Ethereum
Bullish