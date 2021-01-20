USD/CAD Snaps Lower Following Bank of Canada Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • US Senator Romney: Not looking for new stimulus in the immediate future. $SPY $USD
  • Mexican #Peso Outlook: $USDMXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows - https://t.co/UTCfdRYIwU https://t.co/tS0ywWWKcA
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - Transmission of policy at zero or negative rates is much less clear - Evidence suggests impact of negative rates isn't straightforward but they can work - Sensible to have negative rates in the toolbox $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 64.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8fbdMWLAOt
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - No decision has been made on negative rates - BoE has not discussed whether or not to introduce negative rates $GBP
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - We should see quite a pronounced recovery in economic activity as vaccine rollouts continue - UK cannot become a rule-taker from the EU in finance - UK will continue to be a global financial center $GBP
  • Corporations will continue to report their quarterly findings in the weeks ahead which will serve as a key driver of sentiment for the Dow Jones and other US indices. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/AxL7Bis1XB https://t.co/nvsEuPvSOr
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.78% Gold: 1.34% Oil - US Crude: 0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uVMmW40Oac
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - Economic picture has been mixed since September as Covid resurges - Little evidence to go on for impact of January lockdowns $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.68% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.56% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZtmzE3dmEy
USD/CAD Snaps Lower Following Bank of Canada Rate Decision

USD/CAD Snaps Lower Following Bank of Canada Rate Decision

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CANADIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/CAD PRICE ACTION EXTENDS SLIDE IN WAKE OF BOC INTEREST RATE DECISION

  • USD/CAD falls to session lows as Loonie gains immediately after the BoC rate decision
  • Bank of Canada leaves its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
  • Canadian Dollar could face headwinds if BoC Governor Macklem jawbones the Loonie
The Canadian Dollar is spiking to session highs following the latest Bank of Canada interest rate decision. As widely expected, BoC officials agreed to leave its overnight target rate at 0.25% and QE program unchanged at C$4-billion per week. The influx of USD/CAD selling pressure likely follows forex traders pricing out the slight potential there was for a ‘micro-cut’ to the benchmark interest rate.

Parsing the details of the Bank of Canada press release, we see the central bank now sees inflation averaging 1.6% this year and 1.7% in 2022. Also, the BoC stated that ‘considerable slack’ remains in the Canadian economy and that ‘extraordinary support’ continues to be required. On a more positive note, the Bank of Canada is projecting stronger growth forecasts later in the year despite a likely contraction in 1Q-2021 GDP. This is expected to correspond with an uptick in consumption as coronavirus restrictions ease start to ease in February and business confidence improves.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (19 JAN TO 20 JAN 2021)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Reaction to Bank of Canada rate decision January 2021

USD/CAD price action currently trades lower by more than 100-pips intraday near the 1.2635-mark. This roughly aligns with year-to-date lows, which Canadian Dollar bears might look to defend as a potential technical support level. A close below this barrier could see USD/CAD downside extend toward 2018 swing lows around the 1.2300-handle.

Traders now await the post-BoC decision press conference led by Governor Macklem at 16:00 GMT. The head central banker has jawboned the Loonie recently with comments like “Canadian Dollar appreciation is hurting competitiveness of Canadian exports in the US market.” Doubling down on remarks like this could pose a headwind to the latest stretch of Canadian Dollar strength and perhaps enable USD/CAD price action to claw back some downside.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

