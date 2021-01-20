News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
2021-01-20 20:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-01-20 20:13:00
2021-01-20 20:13:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
2021-01-19 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
2021-01-20 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovers but is the Rally to be Believed?
2021-01-20 22:30:00
2021-01-20 22:30:00
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
2021-01-20 12:00:00
2021-01-20 12:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Sentiment Snapshot (Europe): GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-01-20 14:55:00
2021-01-20 14:55:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
2021-01-16 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • President Biden acting quickly. Has already signed a run of executive orders, one of which is brining the United States back into the Paris Agreement. I think a number of industries expected this, including the auto-manufacturers
  • President Biden signs new executive orders revoking the Keystone XL Oil Pipeline permit, US will rejoin Paris Climate Agreement - BBG
  • We had the BOC and Brazilian Central Bank rate decisions today. Coming up over the next 24 hours, we have the BOJ, Norges, South African Reserve Bank, Turkish Central Bank and ECB rate decisions. On balance, unlikely a serious dictate for global risk trends https://t.co/Bop4gmgprL
  • Asian futures point higher as US equities close at record highs - BBG
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.80% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.73% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.66% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/89DtqVlU6P
  • Poll: Which direction do you think $EURUSD will break when it does finally clear this 1.2150-2050 range?
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.49% Gold: 1.66% Oil - US Crude: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/myvItEiamp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/u2fqSBnh3t
Peter Hanks, Analyst

Gold Price Outlook:

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovers but is the Rally to be Believed?

Gold has surged this week as it looks to recover from losses suffered in early January. While the fundamental landscape and tailwinds for the precious metal have remained largely constant, a rise in treasury yields may have worked to erode gold’s standing as a safe haven. Either way, gold has moved off its monthly lows and toward its 200-day moving average which may provide early resistance to a continuation higher.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (July 2020 - January 2021)

gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

The moving average resides around the $1870 mark and will likely work to influence price in the days ahead. Subsequent resistance might lie at the Fibonacci levels near $1883 and $1920. Resistance marked by the $1956 level may be the important, however, as it coincides with the metal’s peaks in November and January. Thus, it can be argued it is the “line in the sand” that, if broken, could open the door to a longer-term continuation higher as it would curb the series of lower-highs that have been established.

The multitude of resistance overhead might pose a threat to such a continuation and, as a result, the technical case for longer-term bullishness is fragile at this time. With that in mind, resistance could provide potential entry points for bearish exposure in the weeks ahead.

Support likely resides along the Fibonacci level at $1838 with subsequent levels near $1800 and $1764. A break beneath the latter would constitute a considerable technical development that could open the door to a deeper retracement.

While the fundamental tailwinds remain intact, the technical landscape suggests a confident break above $1956 might be required before the downtrend that began in August can be snapped. In the meantime, gold may continue to gradually bleed lower over the longer-term - in my opinion - although gains to the topside could continue in the shorter-term. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

