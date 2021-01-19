News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-19 10:54:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
2021-01-18 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-01-19 09:15:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-19 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NQsgL7dUy5
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be used for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/Yqu2heS6Wz
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.37% Germany 30: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.14% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LCfrU0DwEH
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/58P7y6uEE0
  • Coming up in 20'. Please join me if you're free by clicking the link below https://t.co/629fFCZnuC
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JAN) Actual: 58.3 Previous: 54.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JAN) Actual: -66.4 Expected: -68.5 Previous: -66.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JAN) Actual: 61.8 Expected: 60 Previous: 55.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -68.5 Previous: -66.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 55.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness

EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness

Nick Cawley, Strategist

ZEW and EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

The latest ZEW readings for both the Euro Area and Germany came in better than expected this morning, giving the single currency a nudge higher. German economic sentiment rose to 61.8 from a prior 55.0, while Euro Area expectations rose to 58.3 from 54.4 in December.

“Despite the uncertainty about the further course of the lockdown, the economic outlook for the German economy has improved slightly. The results of the ZEW Financial Market Survey in January show that export expectations in particular have risen significantly,” noted ZEW President Achim Wambach.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Advertisement

The Euro picked up slightly post-release and currently trades around 1.2125 against the US dollar. The greenback is currently flat to marginally lower in Europe as traders wait for Treasury secretary-elect Janet Yellen to give her confirmation speech to the Senate later today. In prepared remarks already distributed, Ms. Yellen is expected to say that the ‘smartest thing we can do is go big’ otherwise the US economy risked ‘a longer and more painful recession’.

While the Euro is stronger against the US dollar today, further tests lie ahead this week. The ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday, and while no changes are expected, the post-release press conference may give some further clues to the central bank’s current thinking, while on Friday the January Markit PMIs are released. The pair are now touching the 50-day simple moving average and will need to make a confirmed break higher before attempting resistance at 1.2202 off the 20-day sma.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 19, 2021)

EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 19% 15%
Weekly 16% -4% 4%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 47.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Soldiers on Inspired by Waning U.S. Dollar
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Soldiers on Inspired by Waning U.S. Dollar
2021-01-19 11:17:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Vulnerable Below 6,800 Despite Ascending Channel
FTSE 100 Forecast: Vulnerable Below 6,800 Despite Ascending Channel
2021-01-19 09:00:00
S&P 500, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Rise on Weaker USD, Yellen's Testimony in Focus
S&P 500, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Rise on Weaker USD, Yellen's Testimony in Focus
2021-01-19 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Price Forecast: Loonie gives back gains ahead of BoC Decision
Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Price Forecast: Loonie gives back gains ahead of BoC Decision
2021-01-18 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed