News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
2021-01-18 12:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus
2021-01-18 01:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-17 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-17 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gVLxfrvYB4
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IJcnNf27Os
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.52% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/l5ibUSvT23
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MTsEq7hKxa
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-18
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/XAFYM7zDJh
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.07% FTSE 100: 0.00% France 40: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gxgRguXtKH
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/mQbf0KPldQ
  • USDCNH trend break may have legs... https://t.co/7eSxRtiOfI
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (DEC) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-18
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • ECB policy meeting, ZEW and Markit PMIs all on the docket this week.
  • US dollar nudges higher ahead of US Presidential inauguration.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD traders are in for a busy week with a raft of important economic releases, the latest ECB policy meeting and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration all hitting the market in a matter of a few days. Included in this data outturn are the latest ZEW and Markit PMI readings for Germany and the Euro Area (EA), inflation data for the EA, the latest ECB policy decision and German Ifo readings at the end of the week. The Martin Luther King holiday in the US today is keeping a lid on price action so far, but volatility is expected to increase from tomorrow onwards. For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Advertisement

The daily EUR/USD chart suggests that the pair may struggle to move in the short-term and that the path of least resistance is for lower prices. Today’s range is tight due to the US holiday and the pair sit just above the multi-week support around 1.2055. The pair have a small boost today, provided by a marginally weaker US dollar, but the recent downtrend remains in place. The pair have also opened below the 50-day simple moving average after breaking below the 20-day sma just over a week ago. The CCI shows EUR/USD as being heavily oversold. A break lower should see 1.2011 and 1.2000 tested in short-order before 1.1900 to 1.1920 comes into play. The short- and medium-dated moving averages at 1.2122 and 1.2204 provide initial levels of resistance.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 18, 2021)

EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 19% 15%
Weekly 16% -4% 4%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 48.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Slips Further on Continued Virus Concerns
DAX 30 Slips Further on Continued Virus Concerns
2021-01-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Carving Out a Short-Term Top?
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Carving Out a Short-Term Top?
2021-01-18 09:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Unimpressed by Chinese Q4 GDP as Retail Sales Lag
Australian Dollar Unimpressed by Chinese Q4 GDP as Retail Sales Lag
2021-01-18 02:21:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed