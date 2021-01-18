News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-18 00:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-01-17 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus
2021-01-18 01:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-17 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-17 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Lacking Luster, a Turning Point Arrives
2021-01-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.29% Gold: -0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CemB9MpLTu
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rfoHtxgTeH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jWkTYXNRgO
  • Lots of favorable conditions support Chinese economy December consumption affected by sporadic virus cases - NBS via BBG $USDCNH
  • Chinese economy able to continue stable recovery in 2021 - NBS via BBG $USDCNH
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/xLQueGVHcD
  • Australian Dollar Unimpressed by Chinese Q4 GDP as Retail Sales Lag - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/18/Australian-Dollar-Unimpressed-by-Chinese-Q4-GDP-as-Retail-Sales-Lag.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $AUDUSD https://t.co/PnlWTy0WGv
  • 🇨🇳 Unemployment Rate (DEC) Actual: 5.2% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-18
  • 🇨🇳 Retail Sales YoY (DEC) Actual: 4.6% Expected: 5.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-18
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY (DEC) Actual: 7.3% Expected: 6.9% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-18
Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus

Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus

2021-01-18 01:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASX 200, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • China’s Q4 GDP growth is expected to return to the pre-Covid level of 6.1%, marking the only G20 economy to register a positive full-year growth rate in 2020
  • The rising US Dollar is threatening the record-breaking rally for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stock indices
  • Upbeat US corporate earnings failed to lift confidence; the ASX 200 index opened lower
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

China Q4 GDP, US Earnings, USD, Asia-Pacific Stocks Weekly Outlook:

China’s fourth quarter GDP, alongside industrial production and retail sales data are among the top macro events on Monday. The readings will likely set the tone for Asia-Pacific markets, especially the Australian Dollar and the Hang Seng Index. US markets will be closed on Monday, 18 January for the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday.

The world’s second-largest economy is expected to register an annualized growth rate of 6.1% in Q4 2020, marking a robust recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and outshining other major economies. The IMF forecasted that China’s GDP grew 1.9% in 2020, compared to a global contraction of 4.4%. Looking ahead, market participants expect China’s economic growth to accelerate further to 8-9% in 2021, partly due to a lower base in 2020.

China’s economy rebounded swiftly after plunging 6.8% YoY in Q1 2020, thanks to strong fiscal and monetary responses as well as prompt measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. This facilitated a fast economic re-opening after initial lockdowns in the spring. Exports were then boosted by strong global demand for medical supplies, equipment and electronics in a time when business activity in many parts of the world was disrupted by viral waves. Domestic consumption has gradually picked up too, although retail sales growth remains slightly below the pre-Covid level.

Chinese industrial production growth in December is expected to recede slightly to 6.9% from 7.0% in November, while retail sales growth is forecasted to expand at a pace of 5.5%, marking a nine-month high. Upbeat figures will likely underpin Asia-Pacific equities, the Chinese Yuan as well as the risk-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

China GDP Growth YoY (%) – Q4 2020 Forecast

Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus

Source: DailyFX

Looking back to Friday, all three major US equity indices ended lower as the DXY US Dollar surged to a one-month high of 90.80. Further strengthening in the Greenback may hint at a deeper pullback in global equities as it signals rising demand for safety and discourages emerging market inflows.

US Q4 earnings have fared well, with large banks such as Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Citigroup beating their EPS forecasts by large margins. Nonetheless, investors still chose to liquidate their stocks on Friday, reflecting fragile market sentiment as the pandemic shows no signs of abating yet while stocks valuations are near two-decade highs. In the week ahead, around 9% of S&P 500 companies will release their results, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Morgan Stanley, IBM andIntel. So far in the earnings season, 85% of S&P 500 companies have beaten analysts’ forecasts. Read more on my earnings outlook report.

Sector-wise, 5 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower on Friday, with 90% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-3.56%), industrials (-1.18%) and consumer staples (-0.41%) were among the worst performers, whereas communication services (+0.15%) and healthcare (+0.10%) registered small gains.

S&P 500 Index Sector Performance 15-01-2020

Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Dow Jones index has pulled back slightly from the upper ceiling of the “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The bull trend remains intact and is well-supported by the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line. Support and resistance levels can be found at 30,230 (50-Day SMA) and 31,410 (upper Bollinger Band) respectively.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is range-bound between 6,575 to 6,770 since late November, as highlighted in the chart below. The upper and lower bound may serve as an immediate resistance and support level respectively. MACD divergence and a narrowing Bollinger Band suggest that upward momentum may be faltering however. The index is also testing its 50-Day SMA, breaking below which may signal a deeper pullback.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng index is riding a strong trend and has breached above a 76.4% Fibonacci extension level at 28,315. Breaching this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 29,040 – the 100% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator is trending up alongside prices, reflecting strong bullish momentum.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Unimpressed by Chinese Q4 GDP as Retail Sales Lag
Australian Dollar Unimpressed by Chinese Q4 GDP as Retail Sales Lag
2021-01-18 02:21:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Tests Key Fibonacci Support
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Tests Key Fibonacci Support
2021-01-15 18:40:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
Consumer Confidence Dips, Reflects Growing Concerns Regarding Coronavirus
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Mixed
Hong Kong HS50