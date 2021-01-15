Russell 2000 Gains, S&P 500 Wobbles Following President-elect Biden’s Stimulus Details

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
2021-01-14 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Dow Ready for Breakouts Should Biden Stimulus Plan Urge Volatility
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Weighing on Precious Metals
2021-01-14 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts on Pace, or At Least on Precipice - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2021-01-14 20:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Ahead of Biden Stimulus Package
2021-01-14 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-14 21:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • President-elect Biden: - Will provide flexible grants to small businesses - Focus on Main Street and distribute money equitably and responsibly - Aim to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour on national scale - No one working less than 40 hours/w should be in poverty
  • President-elect Biden: - This plan will create economic growth and meet our moral obligations - If we do not act now we will see a wave of foreclosures - Next week we will take action to extend relief to those facing foreclosures $SPX $NDX
  • President-elect Biden: - Two-step plan for recovery - First step is American Rescue Plan to get assistance to Americans who need it the most - Second step "Build Back Better Plan" will invest in workers and infrastructure $SPX $NDX
  • Sectoral patterns were pretty mixed overnight, 4 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 46.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Thursday. Energy (+2.40%), financials (+1.02%) and industrials (+0.76%) were leading. https://t.co/dGfWKRTtV8
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (NOV) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (NOV) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (09/JAN) Actual: ¥730.7B Previous: ¥-291.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (09/JAN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥-291.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • AUD/USD stronger during trade, thanks to a weaker greenback $AUD $USD https://t.co/DFEaKzlOam
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/vONhbIg9D7
Russell 2000 Gains, S&P 500 Wobbles Following President-elect Biden’s Stimulus Details

Russell 2000 Gains, S&P 500 Wobbles Following President-elect Biden’s Stimulus Details

2021-01-15 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor

Russell 2000, S&P 500, Treasury Yields, Biden Fiscal Stimulus Proposal – Talking Points

  • US equities trade mixed on President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan
  • Small cap stocks outperform following news, Russell 2000 futures rise as S&P 500 wobbles
  • Passing plan through Congress is a top priority for incoming Biden administration
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Markets are digesting President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus plans after details surrounding the incoming administration’s economic agenda crossed the wires shortly after the New York closing bell. The incoming proposal calls for a $1.9 trillion aid package to combat the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a figure that many Democrats pushed for last year during negotiations on prior relief bills. Treasury yields rallied into the announcement but struggled to find further momentum. The 10-year yield climbed as high as 1.134% before levelling off.

US equity index futures reacted mixed on the news. Small cap stocks appear to be trading exceptionally well to the announcement, with the Russell 2000 (E-mini futures) leading the move higher. The stimulus relief package is set to be a top priority for Congress once President-elect Biden is in office. The plan includes increased direct payments of $1,400 per individual, on top of the recently passed bipartisan relief bill granting $600 payments for certain individuals. Enhanced unemployment benefits, set to expire in mid-March, will also be included with the amount increasing from $300 to $400 and extending through the end of September.

It remains unclear if the plan will have enough support to move through Congress, particularly in the Senate. However, the recent wins in the Georgia runoff elections give Democrats a 50-50 vote if party lines are followed, but a tiebreaking vote from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could secure passage of the bill. Details on Biden’s package also include increased funding to schools, small businesses, vaccination efforts, and state aid. A raise to the minimum wage to $15 per hour may see some strong resistance from Republicans along with the increased funding for state and local governments.

Russell 2000, S&P 500 E-mini Futures – 5 Min Chart

S&P 500, Russell 2000 stimulus chart

Chart created with TradingView

S&P 500 TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Weighing on Precious Metals
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Weighing on Precious Metals
2021-01-14 22:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Will Recent Pound Momentum Break Key Support?
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Will Recent Pound Momentum Break Key Support?
2021-01-14 17:03:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Shuffles Sideways Ahead of Stimulus Announcement
Silver (XAG/USD) Shuffles Sideways Ahead of Stimulus Announcement
2021-01-14 15:06:00
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish