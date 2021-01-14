EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Will Recent Pound Momentum Break Key Support?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
2021-01-14 14:15:00
News
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
News
EURUSD and Dow Ready for Breakouts Should Biden Stimulus Plan Urge Volatility
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Ahead of Biden Stimulus Package
2021-01-14 09:00:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2021-01-14 04:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Key to Short-Term US Dollar Direction
2021-01-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Central bank digital currencies are something we take very seriously - Stablecoins could become systemically important overnight - Fed is current studying risks surrounding stablecoins, is a high priority #Fed $USD
  • Fed Chair Powell: - When it does become appropriate to discuss tapering, we will let the world know clearly and well in advance - Will not be until there is clear evidence towards goals and continuation towards those goals #Fed $USD
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Now is not the time to be talking about exiting - Economy is still far from goals - Taper tantrum highlights the sensitivity markets have to asset purchase adjustments - Will be very careful about communicating purchases #Fed $USD
  • Fed Chair Powell: - US is not on a sustainable debt path, debt is growing faster than the economy - Debt level is not currently unsustainable - High public debt does not affect monetary policy #Fed $USD
  • Powell sounds more than ready to hand off the baton to fiscal stimulus programs and he seems confident that Biden will be taking up the cause. Better hope so, if they up lockdown response to Covid again, that gov't support will be essential
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Fed facilities "eliminate bad tail risk" - Low take-ups are signs that these backstops were successful - Smaller businesses need fiscal support rather than borrowing #Fed $USD
  • It is worth noting that the vast majority of the time they are referencing Fed support and pullback in the form of interest rates. The market is sensitive in its forward looking though and is fixed on tapering (slowing) asset purchases (stimulus). That's the first step
  • So it reads to me: when we have to take the punch bowl away, we aren't going to cater to over-leveraged markets, but no intention to raise rates any time soon. https://t.co/DtPxAUBgMC
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Building Breakout- $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/7SmqEWOxXY https://t.co/AyzdAHi4FS
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Fiscal response during Great Recession was not enough - Fiscal follow-up this time around has been key - Thinks we can get back to where we were in Feb. 2020 much earlier than initially feared #Fed $USD
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Will Recent Pound Momentum Break Key Support?

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Will Recent Pound Momentum Break Key Support?

2021-01-14 17:03:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer

EUR/GBP Analysis:

  • Surging Sterling has pushed EUR/GBP lower, approaching a key area of support
  • Upcoming risk events: UK GDP, UK/EU inflation data followed by ECB rate decision
  • Bearish contrarian outlook: Large divergence between client positioning and momentum suggests selling may continue
Sterling Surged Forward after BoE Allays Concerns of Negative Interest Rates

Sterling has strengthened against the US dollar, Japanese Yen and the Euro since Tuesday as the Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), Andrew Bailey, stated that there were a lot of issues with negative interest rates with one of those being that it could hurt banks.

Learn the role of modern central banks and how central banks impact the forex market

The implementation of negative interest rates is often viewed as a last resort, something the UK is hoping to avoid as it remains optimistic of an economic recovery, spurred on by the great progress in administering Covid-19 vaccines.

The market reacted favorably to the comments as risk appetite looks to have improved for the Pound, which traded to its highest levels since the latter part of last year (lower EUR/GBP levels).

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

The recent sell-off has EUR/GBP trading near the 0.8860 level of support which has been effective in holding the market up since June 2020 and represents a key level for the pair. The MACD indicator shows that momentum may continue and should that materialize, it would bring the next level of support (0.8830) into focus.

Failure to break and close below this key level may interest bulls as the market has reversed off the 0.8860 level in the past. A move higher could see the pair trading towards the nearest level of resistance (previous support) at 0.8994. Further bullish momentum could see an approach towards the psychological level of 0.9000 and potentially even the 0.9090 level of resistance.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EURGBP daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Taking a closer look, using the 4-hour chart, there is an area of confluence where the descending trendline intersects the level of resistance at 0.8860. Despite the recent sell-off, the MACD indicator highlights a potential bullish MACD crossover while the relative strength index (RSI) remains in oversold territory.

Learn how to use the RSI and other oscillators via our comprehensive education library

EUR/GBP 4-Hour Chart

EURGBP 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Risk Events on the Horizon

This coming week there are a number of events identified as potentially “high impact” and should be considered:

  • UK GDP
  • UK and EU Inflation data
  • ECB Interest Rate Announcement
DailyFX economic calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

IG Client Sentiment Reveals Potential Bearish Contrarian Bias

EURGBP client sentiment
  • EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 62.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.66 to 1.
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
  • The number of traders net-long is 9.02% higher than yesterday and 92.31% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.11% higher than yesterday and 17.11% lower from last week.
  • Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish