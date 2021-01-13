British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
2021-01-12 18:48:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-13 04:30:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: All That Glitters is Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-12 19:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields
2021-01-13 09:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Remains Constructive
2021-01-12 14:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.05% Germany 30: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WE7deiOoWZ
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (NOV) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.9% Previous: -1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -0.6% Expected: -3.3% Previous: -3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -0.6 Expected: -3.3% Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.3% Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • ECB's Lagarde says will be extremely attentive to FX impact on prices $EUR
  • Japan will expand its virus emergency to 7 areas, which includes Osaka and Aichi $JPY
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/3FFYWbvAn0
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (NOV) Actual: -1.4% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -4.2% Previous: -1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Benefiting From Weak USD, Treasury Yields

2021-01-13 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD has now recovered all the ground lost last week, suggesting again that last week’s losses represented a healthy correction within an uptrend and that the move higher could well continue.
  • The latest move reflects a weaker US Dollar prompted by a decline in Treasury yields from their recent highs.
Advertisement

GBP/USD resumes uptrend

The uptrend in GBP/USD, in place since last September, looks to be resuming after last week’s correction lower – with the chart suggesting further gains to come. The latest move reflects a weaker US Dollar, which is suffering from a move lower in Treasury yields after their recent gains.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 14, 2020 – January 13, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1GBP forecast
Get My Guide

Talk of an economic recovery later this year, hopes that President-elect Joe Biden will ramp up the US coronavirus vaccine program and the prospect of more fiscal stimulus are all dragging on the safe-haven US Dollar.

Note, though, that GBP is also independently firm, strengthening against currencies such as the Canadian Dollar, the New Zealand Dollar, the Japanese Yen and the Australian Dollar.

GBP/AUD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 14, 2020 – January 13, 2021)

Latest GBP/AUD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Check out my analyst’s pick from last week on GBP/AUD and GBP/NZD

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Stagnates as Investors Look for Guidance on Inflation Concerns
FTSE 100 Stagnates as Investors Look for Guidance on Inflation Concerns
2021-01-13 10:30:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Testing Multi-Week Lows as Important Support Levels Breakdown
EUR/GBP Price Outlook - Testing Multi-Week Lows as Important Support Levels Breakdown
2021-01-13 09:56:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds with Falling USD. Will Hang Seng, ASX 200 Follow?
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds with Falling USD. Will Hang Seng, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-01-13 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/AUD
GBP/USD
Bullish