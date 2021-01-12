News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
2021-01-12 18:48:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
2021-01-12 13:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Remains Constructive
2021-01-12 14:55:00
GBP/USD Boosted as BoE's Bailey Downplays Negative Rates - US Market Open
2021-01-12 14:35:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD remains under pressure after snapping the opening range for January. Get your $EURUSD update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/z51APfw6Sp https://t.co/7XzyWTvM8C
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.16% US 500: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.20% France 40: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/COUoO7u3zi
  • $USDCHF has slightly risen off of the five year lows set in early 2021, returning to trade around its December levels. $USD $CHF https://t.co/VjmTksnnOS
  • $EURUSD has climbed to an intraday high around 1.2190 but remains far off from the levels above 1.2300 set last week. $EUR $USD https://t.co/0TuoilQUU6
  • The Australian Dollar is down more than 0.4% against the US Dollar since the start of the week after responding to confluence uptrend resistance into the yearly open. Get your $AUD update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/qzZ28PA9Zr https://t.co/RWjLPqbmHC
  • $usd moving towards that gap https://t.co/DfgwodbyBa https://t.co/FHsMYmHNpy
  • Kansas City Fed President George: - Inflation could rise faster than expected - Fed's preferred inflation gauge is weighed down by hardest hit sectors - Policy will remain accommodative for some time #Fed $USD
  • St. Louis Fed President Bullard: - It's too soon to make a judgement on timing of bond purchase adjustments as economic uncertainty is still high - Tapering is "not close" yet #Fed $USD
  • St. Louis Fed President Bullard: - Will see more inflation in 2021/2022 - Rising price pressure expectations will drive inflation higher #Fed $USD
  • St. Louis Fed President Bullard: - Outlook for 2021 remains quite strong - Inflation looks set to move somewhat higher - Expects unemployment to fall below 5% by end of the year #Fed $USD
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support

2021-01-12 18:48:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

EUR/USD Price Setup:

EUR/USD has fallen to a key level of support after falling short of the 1.2400 psychological level late last week. With a range of high impact economic events on the horizon the big question is whether bears can continue to push, or whether Fibonacci support will be able to contain the lows.

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support

Dailyfx, Economic Calendar

While the probability of additional fiscal stimulus for the US has been priced into the market, higher treasury yields have helped buoy US Dollar strength, pushing EUR/USD price action into a confluent zone of support that came into play several times throughout December 2020.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How can news impact your trades?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

After recovering from March 2020 lows, the upward trend pertaining to EUR/USD prevailed, eager to test the 2018 high. However, following a test of the upper bound of the Bollinger Band combined with the formation of a tombstone doji, EUR/USD bears were able to push prices lower until reaching a critical zone of support at 1.2134.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

For now, prices remain in a short-term range-bound state, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence currently resting below the zero line, a potential indication that bearish momentum may prevail. Meanwhile the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is within range, but remains faithful to the lower bound, at least in the short-term.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
What does it take to be a confident trader?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD 4 Hour Chart

EUR/USD 4 Hour Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Should bulls take charge once again, a break above the key psychological level of 1.2200 could result in bullish continuation with the potential for tests towards the January highs.

However, a break below current support could see bears testing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the historical move, at 1.2100.

EUR/USD Sentiment

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to read client sentiment
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 45.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.19 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 17.31% higher than yesterday and 28.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.68% lower than yesterday and 9.83% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
2021-01-12 13:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet
2021-01-12 12:06:00
Technical Forecast - CAC 40, IBEX 35 Levels to Watch
Technical Forecast - CAC 40, IBEX 35 Levels to Watch
2021-01-12 10:30:00
