EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
2021-01-12 13:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Less Positive Than Previously | Webinar
2021-01-12 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off
2021-01-12 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
Real Time News
  • $GBPJPY is currently trading at its highest level since September after Pound strength drove the pair higher this morning. $GBP $JPY https://t.co/Y9AL4yTgQP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.57%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Op7Uy01GIt
  • $EURGBP fell below 0.8950 as the British Pound strengthened this morning, nearing the end-of-year lows. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/9JNKmzlmWk
  • UK will begin financial services talks with the EU this week, looking for an agreement by March $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.61% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yBAoI3zFtO
  • EU and UK to begin financial services discussions this week, aiming for agreement by March. $GBP $EUR
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/wVlfVtxw9H
  • $WTI Crude continues its climb higher in the new year, briefly crossing above $53.0 this morning for the first time since February. $OIL $USO https://t.co/kR3iUNBS6d
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.9% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.7% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain

Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain

2021-01-12 13:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist

Crude Oil Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Brent crude back at highs last seen nearly a year ago.
  • Brent eyes February 20 swing-high just under $60/bbl.
Oil continues to move higher and back to levels last seen nearly one year ago. The recent OPEC+ supply agreement has kept the market better bid, while more optimistic investors are starting to look slightly further ahead with rose-tinted glasses. The US Treasury market is starting to signal that growth, and inflation, are on the horizon, while new US President Joe Biden is expected to reveal his new stimulus package which he says is in the USD trillions. This boost is expected to accelerate any economic bounce back, underpinning the demand for oil.

The ongoing pandemic, however, is expected to temper any future rally in oil with new infection rates and fatalities soaring around the globe. Vaccination programs have begun but most countries are playing catch-up with the damage the virus has already caused. This leaves the short-term outlook for oil flat to marginally negative until a marked decrease in Covid-19 cases is seen.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the Q1 2021 Oil Forecast
Brent crude currently changes hands around $56.50/bbl, a fresh 10-month high. The price of crude has been moving gently higher since the start of November with the move supported by all three simple moving averages, with the 20-day sma, in particular, providing strong support from any sell-off. The next level of resistance is seen just under $60/bbl. The market is still in overbought territory, although not at the extreme levels seen last week, while volatility remains in check.

Brent Crude Oil Price Chart (January 2020 – January 12, 2021)

Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 7% 8%
Weekly -11% 23% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
IG retail trader data show42.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.35 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US Crude Oil prices may continue to rise.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed US Crude Oil trading bias.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Oil – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Bite the Bullet
2021-01-12 12:06:00
Technical Forecast - CAC 40, IBEX 35 Levels to Watch
Technical Forecast - CAC 40, IBEX 35 Levels to Watch
2021-01-12 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off
2021-01-12 09:00:00
Rates

Oil - Brent Crude