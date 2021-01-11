News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum
2021-01-11 09:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-01-11 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Rising Yields and USD Exert Downward Pressure
2021-01-11 06:00:00
S&P 500, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Rising Treasury Yields Flag Risk Ahead
2021-01-11 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/otdmzRDBUX
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.52% Silver: -1.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JfDi1v7I3Z
  • Italian President wants both cabinet and parliament to approve recovery plan before any political crisis - Political source $EUR
  • Cryptocurrencies - off their worst level but still heavily in the red. #btc #eth #bch #xrp #ltc @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/KxGTJyUkmg
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/a0n9jL8awO
  • Missed the Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here: US Dollar Eyes Gains, Gold Sinks After Georgia Vote and Capitol Breach - https://t.co/DTFSSBcVIn #Dollar #Gold #federalreserve #stocks #stimuluspackage
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.01% France 40: -0.09% Germany 30: -0.35% US 500: -0.57% Wall Street: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/z3ErBvLuwn
  • Dollar was weak but Sterling was even weaker with a massive weekly reversal in GBP/USD off multi-year highs. Here are the levels that matter on the Pound weekly chart. Get your market updated from @MBForex: https://t.co/IYN37Z8ut5 https://t.co/hYcSK98ev3
  • British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/11/British-Pound-at-Risk-as-Downing-Street-Weighs-Tighter-Restrictions.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $GBP $GBPUSD $GBPJPY https://t.co/DCXGdlPa8T
  • Rising Treasury yields – perceived risk-free rates of return – increase the opportunity cost for holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. Therefore, gold and the 10-year Treasury yield have a 12-month correlation coefficient of -0.52. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/11/Gold-Silver-Price-Outlook-Rising-Yields-and-USD-Exert-Downward-Pressure.html https://t.co/1QUHjebtf3
DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum

DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum

2021-01-11 09:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • Global equities remain strong as Biden promises further stimulus
  • DAX 30 marks new all-time high above 14,000
  • EUR/USD breaks below ascending trendline
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Global stock markets had a positive run last week as a Democratic blue wave increased hopes that the Biden administration will introduce extra stimulus. And no time has the president-elect wasted on delivering what was expected from him, promising immediate payments of $2,000 to each American once he takes office on January 20th.

Advertisement

In Europe, positive momentum was also supported by the approval of the Moderna vaccine, with Astrazeneca’s joint vaccine with Oxford University pending approval this week. But equities are slightly softer this morning in Europe as many indices have reached a tipping point and are struggling to see further upside amid current conditions.

DAX 30 marks new all-time high above 14,000

The Dax 30 reached a new all-time high on Friday as it crossed over the 14,000 line, but the German index has reversed slightly and is now finding resistance at that level. The country continues to struggle with the spread of Covid-19, with the death toll having surpassed the 40,000 mark and intensive care beds at more than 80% of their capacity.

Angela Merkel has warned that the worst is yet to come as the country braces itself for some of the hardest weeks before the effect of the vaccines and the national lockdown start to show.

DAX 30 Weekly chart

DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum

It is hard to contradict the notion that “the path of least resistance is up” at this point, given equity markets are showing somewhat of a “the only way is up” rhetoric, but overbought conditions continue to show in the DAX 30, despite there being a lack of seller support to bring the index significantly lower.

Technically, there are no points of reference above the current price other than the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the 13,380 – 7,970 drop back in March, which would place the next bullish objective at 15,424. But we can expect the German index to struggle in its path higher, so corrections are likely to take place as overbought conditions are rebalanced on the back of buyer weariness and unwillingness to take on such risk at current levels.

To the downside, important support is expected around the 13,600 area, but further pullback towards the 13,000 mark cannot be discarded as new buyers look for a good entry point.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% 6% 10%
Weekly -38% 22% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD breaks below ascending trendline

In the FX space, the Euro is becoming more bearish against the US Dollar despite the long-term bullish trend. The surge in EUR/USD seen since the beginning of November created an ascending trendline marked by connecting the higher lows, but this has now been broken to the downside as the pair struggles to remain above 1.20.

This price reversal is mostly due to a strong comeback in the US Dollar, and momentum indicators are showing that we may see price consolidation with a bearish inclination before EUR/USD recovers positive momentum.

EUR/USD Daily chart

DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum

A convincing break below the December 23 low (1.2154) would probably cause a stronger bearish run towards the support/resistance line seen at the beginning of December (1.2121). This would further increase the notion that the path of least resistance is lower, possibly testing the 1.20 psychological line.

Alternatively, a break above 1.2266 could see buyers regain control in an attempt to bring EUR/USD above the ascending trendline, aiming for the December high at 1.2349.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% 10% 12%
Weekly 9% -4% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Rising Yields and USD Exert Downward Pressure
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Rising Yields and USD Exert Downward Pressure
2021-01-11 06:00:00
S&P 500, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Rising Treasury Yields Flag Risk Ahead
S&P 500, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Rising Treasury Yields Flag Risk Ahead
2021-01-11 01:30:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Setups
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Setups
2021-01-08 17:49:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Snaps Back From Resistance Post-NFP
Silver (XAG/USD) Snaps Back From Resistance Post-NFP
2021-01-08 15:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bearish