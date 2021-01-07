US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Bitcoin Rallies as Dollar and Dow Throttled by Chaos in Washington DC
2021-01-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Democratic Sweep, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Higher
2021-01-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
Real Time News
  • US Indices trade higher following the market open, with the S&P500 hitting a new record high. DOW +0.35% NDX +1.50% SPX +0.88% RUT +1.22% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.30% Gold: -0.26% Silver: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5NjdiIilNF
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 54.6 Previous: 55.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 51.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 66.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 57.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 55 Previous: 58.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (DEC) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 52.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-07
  • $USDCAD looking like it wants to push up to falling wedge resistance, which currently plots near the 1.2750 psych level. the r2 looked at in the tues webinar remains around 2790. Keep in mind - both Canadian and US jobs numbers released tomorrow at 830 am ET. #NFP https://t.co/kYmhR5SVdM https://t.co/xtkuHeADAq
US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open

US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open

2021-01-07 14:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USD, USD/JPY Analysis & News

  • Equities Awaiting Catalyst
  • USD Correcting with USD/JPY Tracks US Rates Higher

QUICK TAKE: Equities Mixed, USD Bears Unwind, US Rates Extend Gains

Equities:DJIA (+0.45%), S&P 500 (+0.65%), Nasdaq 100 (-0.1%)

Relatively choppy price action across the equity space for European bourses as the bullish sentiment fizzles out amid a lack of key catalysts. That said, US futures continue to hover around record highs. With the FOMC minutes providing little in the way of new information, focus now turns to tomorrow’s US NFP report. As a reminder, the US ADP showed a surprise contraction of 123k, however, the data hasn’t been a reliable indicator for NFP for quite some time. Nonetheless, it does emphasise the slowing momentum in jobs growth.

FX

US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open

The US Dollar is on the front-foot as US yields continue to track higher with 10yrs up over 3bps on the day to 1.07%. However, it is important to keep in mind, that given the persistent downtrend in the greenback, it is natural for a corrective move, shaking out weak hands. Key resistance on the topside is the 90.00. That said, in light of the Democrat sweep, USD risks remain tilted to the downside.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Elsewhere, the Japanese Yen has extended on recent losses as the currency tracks US yields closely, which puts focus on resistance situated at 104.00. That said, the USD/JPY downtrend remains intact for now.

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 28% 2%
Weekly -12% 43% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY vs US 10Y Yields

US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Pops Higher on Firmer Rates and Bears Unwinding - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

