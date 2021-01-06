US Tech Stocks Break Down, FTSE 100 Soars, USD/JPY Upside Capped - US Market Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Silver Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Rally to Resistance
2021-01-06 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
2021-01-06 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-06 12:00:00
Dow and Dollar Face Heavy Volatility Potential, What Comes after Georgia?
2021-01-06 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
Gold, Copper Prices Retreat amid Tight Races in Georgia's Senate Runoff Election
2021-01-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes
2021-01-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.32% Gold: -0.88% Silver: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ubGZgccXWm
  • US Indices mostly up following market open as investors anticipate Georgia election results, with Russell 2000 hitting record highs. DOW +0.60% NDX -0.62% SPX +0.15% RUT +1.66% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - BoE has prepared for worst-case outcome for financial equivalence - Financial stability risks have been substantially mitigated - Issues may remain for customers/users of financial markets - Passing of a trade deal ensured stable markets $GBP $EUR #BoE
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Factory Orders MoM (NOV) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.7% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 3.23% Germany 30: 0.85% France 40: 0.80% Wall Street: -0.04% US 500: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ibsTKISu2F
  • $EURUSD has erased earlier gains and is now trading right around 1.2300. $EUR $USD https://t.co/5RdWAlIsqp
  • $EURJPY is currently trading above 127.00, nearing the two year highs. $EUR $JPY https://t.co/WZgIf3517T
  • FTSE 350 Banks +7.1% today...chart showing clean break above 20-dma (red), golden cross (50/200dma cross) and multi-month high nearby...#ftse #banks #movingaverageg @DailyFX Price and chart via @IGcom https://t.co/JCAFy8eRtl
  • Back from lunchtime walk - You've got more chance of catching corona on Wandsworth Common than you have in a pub...busy, busy!!!
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
US Tech Stocks Break Down, FTSE 100 Soars, USD/JPY Upside Capped - US Market Open

US Tech Stocks Break Down, FTSE 100 Soars, USD/JPY Upside Capped - US Market Open

2021-01-06 13:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100, USD/JPY Analysis & News

QUICK TAKE: Democrats on Course for Blue Wave Following Georgia Senate Election

EQUITIES (US Futures): DJIA (+0.14%), S&P 500 (-0.3%), Nasdaq 100 (-1.4%)

The Nasdaq 100 is the notable underperformer as markets reprice the possibility of higher corporation tax and regulatory risks, which could see large tech come under greater scrutiny. As such, the rotation trade looks to be back in vogue with value outperforming growth as Russell 2000 futures trade at a record high. Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 outperforms with gains led by energy (Saudi decision to cut production by 1mbpd for February and March) and financial names (firmer bond yields).

FTSE 100 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -24% 41% 10%
Weekly -44% 100% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FX: The US Dollar has extended losses with the blue wave trade in full swing, risks now mounting for a move towards the March 2018 lows. Meanwhile, cross-JPY has tracked risk appetite higher, while the pick-up in US rates has also underpinned. That said, eyes are on USD/JPY, which remains below 103.00, as such, with US rates pulling back off earlier highs, this may pave the way for a move towards support at 102.50. A break below raises the risk of a move towards 101.50. With this in mind, it is worth noting that USD/JPY has been more a USD play as opposed to a risk play with the Japanese Yen (vs US Dollar) now positively correlated with risk appetite (S&P 500)

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -7% -8%
Weekly 0% 5% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
US Tech Stocks Break Down, FTSE 100 Soars, USD/JPY Upside Capped - US Market Open

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Jumps Further as Volatility Soars
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Jumps Further as Volatility Soars
2021-01-06 12:02:00
US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, US Rates React to Expected Democrat Blue Wave
US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, US Rates React to Expected Democrat Blue Wave
2021-01-06 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes
2021-01-06 09:00:00
Gold, Copper Prices Retreat amid Tight Races in Georgia's Senate Runoff Election
Gold, Copper Prices Retreat amid Tight Races in Georgia's Senate Runoff Election
2021-01-06 06:00:00
Advertisement