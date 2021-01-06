News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
2021-01-06 02:00:00
AUD/USD Rips, USD/CAD Swoons as US Dollar Eyes Senate Runoff
2021-01-05 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
2021-01-06 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Look to Georgia Senate Runoff
2021-01-05 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold 2021 Breakout- Is The Rally Real?
2021-01-05 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break
2021-01-05 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar looks poised to continue outperforming its haven-associated counterparts in the near term. Key levels to watch for NZD/USD, NZD/CHF and NZD/JPY rates. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/e3skYFFyYr https://t.co/KG95jMGhAw
  • A much stronger-than-expected ISM Manufacturing reading boosted investor confidence overnight. The reading came in at 60.7 versus forecast of 56.6, marking its highest reading seen since August 2018. https://t.co/gWt6qY3VmL
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Composite PMI (DEC) Actual: 55.8 Previous: 57.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI (DEC ) Actual: 56.3 Previous: 57.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • #NASDAQ futures slipping 0.9% lower as both Democratic challengers take commanding leads in the Senate run-off elections in Georgia Investors clearly concerned about what a Blue Sweep could mean for tech companies moving forward $QQQ $NQ https://t.co/XNkctugXkb
  • NY Times Election needle leaning Dem sweep, however, notably conservative relative to PredictIt which shows 77/26 in favour of Democrats https://t.co/ud0kebKXDQ
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI (DEC) due at 01:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 57.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Caixin Composite PMI (DEC) due at 01:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 57.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • Georgia Senate Election results so far with 40% votes counted - Ossoff leading Perdue 55.1/44.9 - Warnock leading Loeffler 55.7/44.3 Market reaction sees US 10yr yields up 2.8bps at 0.98%, while the Nasdaq 100 is at session lows Nasdaq 100 on the backfoot
  • Japanese Yen Price Outlook: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY Levels to Watch - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/01/06/Japanese-Yen-Price-Outlook-AUDJPY-CADJPY-NZDJPY-Levels-to-Watch.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $JPY $AUDJPY $CADJPY $NZDJPY https://t.co/62O7Uurh7T
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

2021-01-06 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • US equity indices rebounded mildly as a stronger ISM Manufacturing PMI reading boosted confidence
  • Saudi Arabia surprised markets with a production cut, sending WTI prices to 10-month highs
  • ASX 200 index trades lower while Hang Seng higher; Bitcoin back to US$ 34k
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

PMI, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, Asia-Pacific Stocks at Open:

A much stronger-than-expected ISM Manufacturing reading boosted investor confidence overnight. The reading came in at 60.7 versus forecast of 56.6, marking its highest reading seen since August 2018. It suggests that manufacturing activity in the US is expanding at a strong pace despite of another pandemic wave and lockdowns. The US Dollar index fell to a fresh two-and-half year low of 89.44 despite upbeat PMI readings, as markets perhaps tend to believe that more stimulus and monetary easing might be needed to foster a recovery from the pandemic, which will likely become a medium-term drag on the Greenback.

Stocks in Hong Kong, mainland China and South Korea are positioned to open higher on Wednesday following positive US leads, whereas Australian shares traded lower at open as virus concerns weighed on sentiment. Strong south-bound inflows via the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connection propelled the Hang Seng Index recently, which has come to its highest level since February 2020. A post-Covid recovery in China and fever for technology stocks may continue to lead the benchmark indexes higher. The Shanghai and Shenzhen Composites have both surged to their multi-month highs with a significant pickup in trading volume recently.

The energy sector might outperform on the back of a strong gain in crude oil prices overnight, after Saudi Arabia surprisingly announced a unilateral production cut amid disagreements among the oil cartel and its allies. Saudi’s move, however, reflects a softer demand outlook as Covid-19 cases continued to climb in major economies and led to tighter border controls and travel restrictions. Read more from my earlier oil report here.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Commodities and cryptocurrencies are leading the gains since the beginning of this year, buoyed by a weakening USD and ultra-loose monetary environment. Gold prices advanced to an eight-week high of US$ 1,950 with strong upward momentum. Bitcoin prices hit the 34,000 mark this morning, reversing a temporary pullback saw earlier this week. Strong demand from China appears to be driving industrial metal prices, with copper and nickel hitting multi-year highs and iron ore regaining strength.

Copper

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

Chart by IG

Sector-wise, 7 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 70% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Tuesday. Materials (+3.26%), energy (+2.70%) and industrials (+1.39%) were among the best performers, whereas healthcare (-0.20%) and consumer staples (-0.19%) were lagging behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 05-01-2021

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Top 10 Stock Performance 05-01-2021

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Dow Jones is edging higher within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The uptrend is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, which is at 30,220 now. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 29,854 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 30,870 (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) likely broke a “Descending Channel” (chart below) last week with strong upward momentum. The index has also cleared a key resistance level at 27,270 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension, thus opening the door for further upside potential with an eye on 28,050 – the 200% Fibonacci extension.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index looks set to breach the “Ascending Channel” lower with downward momentum prevailing. An immediate support level can be found at 6,567 - the lower Bollinger Band. An immediate resistance level can be found at 6,660 – the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Outlook: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY Levels to Watch
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-01-06 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Look to Georgia Senate Runoff
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Look to Georgia Senate Runoff
2021-01-05 21:00:00
December ISM Manufacturing PMI Strongly Beats Expectations
December ISM Manufacturing PMI Strongly Beats Expectations
2021-01-05 15:00:00
Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open
Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open
2021-01-05 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Copper
Bitcoin
Bullish
Wall Street
Mixed
Hong Kong HS50