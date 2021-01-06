News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Silver Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Rally to Resistance
2021-01-06 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
2021-01-06 02:00:00
News
Dow and Dollar Face Heavy Volatility Potential, What Comes after Georgia?
2021-01-06 03:00:00
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
2021-01-06 02:00:00
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
Gold, Copper Prices Retreat amid Tight Races in Geogia's Senate Runoff Election
2021-01-06 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes
2021-01-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes

2021-01-06 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, Georgia vote news and analysis:

  • Georgians look to have voted for the Democratic candidate in one of the Senate seats on offer in the state and are tipped to have elected the second, making it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to push legislation through Congress.
  • While neither result is yet confirmed, the US Dollar is weaker and currencies like GBP are moving higher and could yet gain further.
GBP/USD firm on Georgia Senate votes

The US Democrats look to have won one of the Senate seats on offer in Georgia after voting there, and could well win the second. That would take them level with the Republicans in the Senate but with an effective majority as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would have the casting vote.

Wins would give the Democrats not just the Presidency but both Houses of Congress, helping Joe Biden to push through legislation on, for example, a new fiscal stimulus program. Until the Democrats are confirmed as winners uncertainty remains. However, the safe-haven US Dollar is widely lower Wednesday, and risk-on currencies like GBP are firmer – trends likely to continue unless the final vote counts prove the predictions wrong.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (December 29, 2020 – January 6, 2021)

As the chart above shows, GBP/USD has now recovered more than half of Monday’s steep losses and could well strengthen short-term to the January 4 high at 1.37. As mentioned earlier, though, this is dependent on confirmation that Georgians have elected the Democratic Party candidates in both Senate seats up for grabs.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

