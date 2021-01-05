News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open
2021-01-05 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $WTI Crude Oil has recovered from some of yesterday's losses as markets await a potential OPEC+ decision. $OIL $USO https://t.co/D06zycMZZh
  • Markets were on the defensive as US equities posted modest losses to begin the new year, while safe-haven flows were seen in gold, which exacerbated the technical breakout, Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/BVripBmDbA https://t.co/ws6QqOO60s
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.49%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KHNQz10jkJ
  • Germany to extend lockdown until January 31st $EUR
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/fOguMH7heq
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1bk8fSCBLF
  • #Gold is currently approaching $1,950, trading around its highest level in almost two months. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/AJpocwx1kD
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined, and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/9PjO6RJaKi
  • Japanese Government Panel says state of emergency should be declared as soon as possible $JPY
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (DEC) Actual: 43 Previous: 42.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open

Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open

2021-01-05 14:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

AUD, Oil, Gold Analysis and News:

  • Equity Markets on the Defensive
  • Oil Looks to OPEC+ Meeting
  • Georgia Senate Runoff the Key Event Risk

A volatile start to the year with yesterday seeing initial equity gains quickly reversed in the US session. This morning has seen a continuation of equities remaining on the defensive with further lockdown measures across the Eurozone looming large. Alongside this, there is also some investor angst ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election, which will be the key risk event for today’s session, alongside the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

US futures: SPX -0.1%, DJIA -0.13%, Nasdaq -0.05%

Commodity: Across the oil complex, all eyes are on the OPEC+ meeting, which enters a second day after oil ministers failed to agree whether to ease the current production cuts in February by another 500kbpd or rollover existing cuts.

Those favouring are 500kbpd production hike is Russia, given that the country is comfortable with a $45-55/bbl price range, while Saudi Arabia prefer to refrain from raising oil production, given that the outlook for the first half of the year remains challenging amid the resurgence in virus cases leading to additional lockdown measures across the globe. The meeting is expected to resume from 1430GMT, although, for the latest updates, keep a close eye on Twitter using #OOTT.

Elsewhere, gold has held onto yesterday’s breakout gains, which posted its best daily performance since November 5th. For levels to be aware of, initial topside is seen at 1965 (COVID vaccine peak) with the September double-top just ahead at 1970-75. On the downside, support resides at 1930-35, while failure to hold puts 1900-05 in focus.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -1% 2%
Weekly -2% 40% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FX: Outperformance in the Antipodeans led by the Australian Dollar as ANZ Job Ads hit an 18-month high, improving the employment outlook, while a push higher in copper and iron ore futures also underpinned. The US Dollar eased back a touch with the psychological 90 handle capping topside, however, USD remains somewhat rangebound as the Euro falters at 1.23.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -2% 1%
Weekly -6% 7% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FX Intra-day Performance

Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Chart in focus: AUD/USD Techs Show Bearish RSI Divergence

Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

Find out more on the Relative Strength Index with the 3 Trading Plans for RSI

Looking ahead: The aforementioned Georgia Senate Runoff is the main focus, below is a short primer of the event.

Politics looks set to dictate financial markets for the next 24-48 hours with the Georgia state runoff election. As I mentioned yesterday, this will be key for markets, given that this will impact how much of Biden’s policies can pass through Congress, thus being the last throw of the dice for a blue wave over the next 2 years.

State of Play: As things stand, Republicans currently hold 50 seats to the Democrats 48 seats, while 2 seats in Georgia were left unfilled after both candidates failed to reach 50% of the votes. According to recent polling data, support for Democrats look to have picked up with both candidates showing a slight lead of 1.8 and 2.2ppts. If Democrats win the runoff elections, the extra two seats would give them control of the Senate as a 50-50 tie would give VP-Elect Kamala Harris the deciding vote. However, Republicans need to win just one seat to maintain control of the Senate.

Timing of Results: Polls will close at 00:00GMT/1900ET, however, the timing of the results will largely be dependent as to how close the race is. As a reminder, Georgia did not declare a winner in the presidential election until several days after the election.

Blue Wave Trade: Ahead of the US election the consensus view of a blue wave trade had been a weaker USD, higher rates and equities. However, while the view remains that the USD could slide further, it is worth keeping in mind that the USD is already down circa 5% since the election. Perhaps the clearest trade would be for US Treasuries to weaken with yields tilted for a break of 1%. On the equity front, however, there is a possibility of an initial move lower in US tech stocks, given that a blue wave would likely see a repricing on higher corporate tax and tech regulation risks. That said, the event has become much more binary amid the recent shift in favour of Democrats.

DEMOCRATS TIGHTEN GAP IN RACE FOR GEORGIA SENATE SEATS

Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open

Source: PredictIt

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: EURGBP Post-Brexit Price Action
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: EURGBP Post-Brexit Price Action
2021-01-05 13:43:00
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Breakout Possibility Ahead for Rand Bulls
USD/ZAR Outlook: Breakout Possibility Ahead for Rand Bulls
2021-01-05 11:00:00
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude