EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
Real Time News
  • Money markets now fully price in a 10bps cut from the BoE by August vs November previously $GBP
  • Stellar (XLMUSD) on the move again. +11.8% @ $17.60 #crypto #stellar #XLM @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/lV0CRQ5jGU
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/dWaWQ0MK1V https://t.co/9UllfcidF7
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's webinar at 5:30 AM EST/10:30 AM GMT where you can learn about London FX and CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/lRkeRhjfwy
  • Cryptos nudging higher...prices via @IGcom #btc #bitcoin #bch #eth #xrp #Crypto @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/rEUAo8gxdx
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/8WJEYp83FA
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (DEC) Actual: 6.1% Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (DEC) Actual: -37K Expected: 10K Previous: -39K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.43%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SqoZuyVnKF
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (DEC) due at 08:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk

2021-01-05 10:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Gold Price Analysis & News

  • Gold Breakout Extends on Haven Bid
  • Georgia Senate Runoff Election Preview
  • Gold Technical Levels to Watch
Gold Breakout Extends on Haven Bid

A new year, but the same narrative continues to drive financial markets. 2021 has gotten off to a volatile start as several countries announced tougher lockdown measures, including the UK after UK PM Johnson confirmed a third national lockdown. In turn, markets were on the defensive as US equities posted modest losses to begin the new year, while safe-haven flows were seen in gold, which exacerbated the technical breakout, which saw the precious metal post its largest daily gain since November 5th.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1 2021 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Posts Strongest Daily Gain Since US Election (Daily % Change)

Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk

Source: Refinitiv

Georgia Senate Runoff Election Preview

In other news, politics looks set to dictate financial markets for the next 24-48 hours with the Georgia state runoff election. As I mentioned yesterday, this will be key for markets, given that this will impact how much of Biden’s policies can pass through Congress, thus being the last throw of the dice for a blue wave over the next 2 years.

State of Play: As things stand, Republicans currently hold 50 seats to the Democrats 48 seats, while 2 seats in Georgia were left unfilled after both candidates failed to reach 50% of the votes. According to recent polling data, support for Democrats look to have picked up with both candidates showing a slight lead of 1.8 and 2.2ppts. If Democrats win the runoff elections, the extra two seats would give them control of the Senate as a 50-50 tie would give VP-Elect Kamala Harris the deciding vote. However, Republicans need to win just one seat to maintain control of the Senate.

Timing of Results: Polls will close at 00:00GMT/1900ET, however, the timing of the results will largely be dependent as to how close the race is. As a reminder, Georgia did not declare a winner in the presidential election until several days after the election.

Blue Wave Trade: Ahead of the US election the consensus view of a blue wave trade had been a weaker USD, higher rates and equities. However, while the view remains that the USD could slide further, it is worth keeping in mind that the USD is already down circa 5% since the election. Perhaps the clearest trade would be for US Treasuries to weaken with yields tilted for a break of 1%. On the equity front, however, there is a possibility of an initial move lower in US tech stocks, given that a blue wave would likely see a repricing on higher corporate tax and tech regulation risks. That said, the event has become much more binary amid the recent shift in favour of Democrats.

Democrats Tighten Gap in Race for Georgia Senate Seats

Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk

Source: PredictIt

How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets

Gold Technical Levels to Watch

The Senate race will also be closely watched for gold traders, given that a blue wave scenario would likely push real yields further into negative territory and thus underpin the precious metal. With yesterday’s breakout following the trendline breach, initial topside is seen at 1965 (COVID vaccine peak) with the September double-top just ahead at 1970-75. On the downside, support resides at 1930-35, while failure to hold puts 1900-05 in focus.

Gold BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 9% 3%
Weekly -3% 42% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk

Source: Refinitiv

