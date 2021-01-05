News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High

2021-01-05 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • The mid-February 2018 swing high is the next level of resistance for EUR/USD.
  • US data and releases this week may make-or-break the US dollar.
The ongoing weakness of the US dollar, coupled with a modicum of Euro strength is lifting EUR/USD ever higher and back towards highs seen nearly three years ago. The greenback sold off sharply yesterday to open the year and if the US dollar index (DXY) remains below 90.00 for any length of time – currently 89.58 – then further losses look likely going forward. Today’s Georgia run-off election is the first in a series of US dollar pressure points this week, followed by US ISM later today, the latest FOMC minutes tomorrow and US nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The daily EUR/USD chart shows the pair re-testing the recent 32-month high – 1.2312 – with little in the way of resistance after this level before the mid-February 2018 swing-high at 1.2556. The pair remain supported by all three simple moving averages with the 20-day sma around 1.2214 the first level of support.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Download our Fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (March 2020 – January 5, 2021)

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (March 2020 – January 5, 2021)
EUR/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% -4% 4%
Weekly 22% -6% 3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
IG Retail trader datashow38.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.63 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

USD/ZAR Outlook: Breakout Possibility Ahead for Rand Bulls
USD/ZAR Outlook: Breakout Possibility Ahead for Rand Bulls
2021-01-05 11:00:00
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
FTSE 100 Forecast - Support Holds Despite Renewed Lockdown
FTSE 100 Forecast - Support Holds Despite Renewed Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
