EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open
2021-01-05 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: EURGBP Post-Brexit Price Action

2021-01-05 13:43:00
Richard Snow, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/GBP Talking Points:

  • EUR strength, GBP uncertainty and January central bank meetings
  • EUR/GBP remains range bound as choppy conditions likely to continue into 2021
  • IG Client Sentiment reveals sizeable increase in overnight short positioning
EUR strength, GBP uncertainty and January central bank meetings

Since March 2020, the Euro has strengthened not only against the US dollar but also vs the Pound Sterling. However, in the second half of 2020 EUR/GBP started trading within a broad range (0.8865 – 0.9292) and in a more choppy, sideways manner.

In September last year, the ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the central bank does not specifically target the FX rate but the Euro has appreciated significantly from those levels and remains above ECB projections; warranting potential measures to stem the Eurozone currency’s rise. Both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are scheduled to meet towards the end of this month to discuss current central bank policy and potential changes to their respective interest rate.

DailyFX central bank calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Learn how to prepare and trade around news releases
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

The weekly chart below presents the sharp rise in EUR/GBP before the prolonged period of consolidation within the two dashed lines.

EUR/GBP Weekly Chart

EURGBP weekly chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

However, when analyzing the market using multiple time frame analysis, price action becomes a little clearer and it’s easier to view the nuances of the market when reducing the chart time frame.

The daily chart below zooms in on the established range with the incorporation of a mid-line as a reference point. The uncertainty around Brexit saw price action see-saw, moving above and below the mid-line with regular frequency.

Although a deal has been agreed, both nations are still in the early stages of operating under the new agreed terms and therefore, the true impact of the separation is still to play out and will be revealed in price action. In the absence of a clear discernable trend, price action may well continue to oscillate around the mid-line in the early days of 2021.

A break above the descending channel and above the midline brings into focus the 0.9160 level of resistance, while a bounce off of the upper trendline with increased selling momentum highlights the recent low of 0.8930.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EURGBP daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See our analyst forecast for the EUR in Q1
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment: 35% Increase in Overnight Shorts Likely to Interest Bulls

EURGBP sentiment

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 41.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.39 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment (in strong trending markets). However since this market is not trending, we cannot assess retail sentiment in the usual way. Nevertheless, it is still possible to glean useful information on EUR/GBP from the full IG CS report as overnight shorts increased by a sizable 35% while overall traders sentiment remains close to 60% short.

In summary, Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/GBP trading bias.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

