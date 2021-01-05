British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (DEC) Actual: 6.1% Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (DEC) Actual: -37K Expected: 10K Previous: -39K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.43%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SqoZuyVnKF
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (DEC) due at 08:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.1% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (DEC) due at 08:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 10K Previous: -39K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-05
  • US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/01/05/US-Dollar-Yen-and-Gold-Rise-as-Wall-Street-Stocks-Swoon-to-Start-2021.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/DqWK9OwJOV
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.51% Gold: -0.01% Oil - US Crude: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/GYwQsiztYu
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.63% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.56% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OYGBCbeomE
  • Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Fall Ahead of Employment Data - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/05/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-USDCAD-May-Fall-Ahead-of-Employment-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $CAD $USDCAD https://t.co/HJOnKNiPMy
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown

2021-01-05 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, coronavirus news and analysis:

  • England is to enter lockdown from Wednesday, with similar moves introduced by the other UK nations.
  • Traders see this as a positive reaction to rising Covid-19 infection levels, helping GBP/USD to recover some of Monday’s losses and resume its uptrend.
Advertisement

GBP/USD uptrend resumes

GBP/USD is modestly firmer in early European trading Tuesday, recovering some of Monday’s steep losses and suggesting that the upward trend in the pair is still in place.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (December 28, 2020 – January 5, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1GBP forecast
Get My Guide

England entering lockdown, vaccines and Georgia Senate race in focus

The latest move seems to be a reaction to news that England is to enter lockdown again from Wednesday, with similar moves introduced by the other UK nations: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK also seems to be supportive of GBP.

However, a more important driver of the pair could be the results of the two runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the US Senate. If both seats are won by the Democrats, President-elect Joe Biden’s party will have control of both houses of Congress, helping him to introduce new legislation.

The likely reaction in USD to the results is unclear but it could weaken if the Democrats win both seats as they would likely introduce a larger fiscal stimulus program that would also reduce safe-haven demand for the US currency.

For GBP/USD this could mean a rally back to Monday’s highs just above 1.37, with near-term support at Monday’s low of 1.3542.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -11% -3%
Weekly -25% 17% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Interested in trading the London session? You can find a guide for FX traders by clicking here

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce on Colder U.S. Temperatures, Will it Last?
Natural Gas Prices Bounce on Colder U.S. Temperatures, Will it Last?
2021-01-05 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging Iron Ore Prices to Underpin AUD
Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging Iron Ore Prices to Underpin AUD
2021-01-05 02:00:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 May Follow S&P 500 Lower on Further Lockdowns
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 May Follow S&P 500 Lower on Further Lockdowns
2021-01-05 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed