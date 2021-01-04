News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Forecast: New Year, Old Problems for DXY Index - Key Levels
2021-01-04 15:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates Eyeing Euro-Area Inflation and PMI Figures
2021-01-04 07:30:00
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-04 12:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Up to Fibonacci Resistance
2021-01-04 16:00:00
Gold Prices Breach Key Chart Resistance and Eye Further Upside Potential
2021-01-04 06:00:00
News
GBP/USD Slides with UK PM Johnson Expected to Announce Another National Lockdown
2021-01-04 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: New Year, Old Problems for DXY Index - Key Levels
2021-01-04 15:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: New Year, Old Problems for DXY Index - Key Levels
2021-01-04 15:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2021-01-03 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Ride Wild Volatility Wave While Ripple (XRP) Remains Mired

Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Ride Wild Volatility Wave While Ripple (XRP) Remains Mired

2021-01-04 13:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ripple (XRP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) just misses $35,000 before slumping below $29,000
  • Altcoins playing catch-up but still lag Bitcoin (BTC) by a wide margin.
  • Ripple (XRP) bogged down by SEC lawsuit.
Bitcoin has been on a wild, bullish ride of late, hitting a fresh all-time high yesterday just under $35,000 before slumping back below $28,000 today in a flash sell-off. The market has regained some composure and is trading around $30,000, but volatility levels are back at the highs seen in late-2017/early-2018 when the market soared before slumping. This time around there are more bullish arguments for Bitcoin, notably the Fed printing more US dollars and increased Bitcoin take-up by institutional investors, so any further sell-off is likely to be limited.

The Bitcoin rally also produced a delayed rally in the rest of the market – altcoins – with some seeing gains of around 50% in a 48-hour period. Altcoins traditionally play catch-up to Bitcoin and all of them are still some distance below their late 2017/early 2018 all-time highs, suggesting that this rally may have more room to run.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (June – January 4, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Ride Wild Volatility Wave While Ripple (XRP) Remains Mired
Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

While the rest of the market continues to push sharply higher, Ripple (XRP) remains stuck with any minor gains finding sellers. Ripple Labs is facing an SEC lawsuit over alleged securities mis-selling and while this remains, then Ripple will be unable to move higher, whatever the altcoin market does.

Ripple (XRP) Crushed as SEC Looks to Sue for Alleged Securities Violations

Ripple (XRP/USD) Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 4, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Ride Wild Volatility Wave While Ripple (XRP) Remains Mired
What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

