Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Ride Wild Volatility Wave While Ripple (XRP) Remains Mired

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ripple (XRP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

Bitcoin (BTC) just misses $35,000 before slumping below $29,000

Altcoins playing catch-up but still lag Bitcoin (BTC) by a wide margin.

Ripple (XRP) bogged down by SEC lawsuit.

Bitcoin has been on a wild, bullish ride of late, hitting a fresh all-time high yesterday just under $35,000 before slumping back below $28,000 today in a flash sell-off. The market has regained some composure and is trading around $30,000, but volatility levels are back at the highs seen in late-2017/early-2018 when the market soared before slumping. This time around there are more bullish arguments for Bitcoin, notably the Fed printing more US dollars and increased Bitcoin take-up by institutional investors, so any further sell-off is likely to be limited.

The Bitcoin rally also produced a delayed rally in the rest of the market – altcoins – with some seeing gains of around 50% in a 48-hour period. Altcoins traditionally play catch-up to Bitcoin and all of them are still some distance below their late 2017/early 2018 all-time highs, suggesting that this rally may have more room to run.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (June – January 4, 2021)

Retail trader data show 72.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.63 to 1.

While the rest of the market continues to push sharply higher, Ripple (XRP) remains stuck with any minor gains finding sellers. Ripple Labs is facing an SEC lawsuit over alleged securities mis-selling and while this remains, then Ripple will be unable to move higher, whatever the altcoin market does.

Ripple (XRP/USD) Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 4, 2021)

Ripple BEARISH

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -17% -2%
Weekly -30% -80% -33%

IG retail client data show 98.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 51.54 to 1.

