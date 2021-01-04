ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2021-01-02 20:00:00
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2021-01-01 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-04 03:00:00
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2021-01-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2021-01-01 12:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-31 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2021-01-03 06:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2021-01-02 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper may continue to rise into fresh multi-year highs as fundamental drivers appear set to strengthen in 2021. Get your top trading opportunity from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/E8MllJ3kYq https://t.co/B4D2haMScv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.95%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uk0SNBPNJq
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/OU5QfpGuUf
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YVkHFMT22m
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.21% Wall Street: 0.05% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6QkWO6Ywoh
  • A potential rebound in the US Dollar as a result of stronger fundamentals and inflation overshoot may lead to a reversal of EM currencies’ bullish trend. Get your top trading opportunity from @yang here: https://t.co/XkL3vxi3Fo https://t.co/Z0GnyTM65j
  • 🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 56.4 Expected: 56.6 Previous: 56.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • The Mexican Peso looks positioned for a prolonged advance against the US Dollar in 2021. Get your top trading opportunity from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/pOGSkR5Hua https://t.co/6wE4lfy2z5
  • An economist is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.
  • The place to be next year could be JPY, as the charts become increasingly “dead” and coiled up. $USDJPY and $EURJPY are a couple of charts that hint at possibly making big moves. Get your top trading opportunity from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/Pkwvm7L1Cl https://t.co/h7AlNr4odD
ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

2021-01-04 01:30:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, ASX, 200, HANG SENG, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • US equity indices closed at all-time highs, but the rally may take a pause on virus concerns
  • ASX 200, Hang Seng and S&P 500 futures are mixed in view of viral resurgence and lockdowns
  • Stimulus money, speculation and return of traders propelled cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin topped $33k
Advertisement

Pandemic, PMIs, Bitcoin, Asia-Pacific Stocks Weekly Outlook:

Asia-Pacific markets may kick off the week with a mixed tone after all three major US indices finished the year at their record highs thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the US stimulus package, as well as seemingly broad consensus that central banks will largely stay accommodative as the pandemic worsens.

Australia’s ASX 200 index is trading 0.7% higher after Sydney imposed new mandatory mask rules with a $200 fine in place from Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus. Fortescue Metals (+2.6%), Commonwealth Bank (+1.46%) and Wesfarmers (+1.31%) are among the top performers in the benchmark this morning.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index may open flat after registering strong gains in the last week of 2020 alongside an astonishing rally in the Shanghai Composite. Both benchmarks have reached their highest levels since March 2020, led by the technology and financial sectors. Some large mainland brokerage firms have given strong buy calls on Chinese equities into 2021 and foresee continuous weakness in the US Dollar underpinning the Chinese Yuan and domestic assets.

Bitcoin prices topped US$ 33,000 on Monday, rising more than 90% in three weeks. The relentless rally in cryptocurrencies reflects strong investor appetite for non-fiat assets in view of unprecedented monetary easing, a potential pick-up in inflation as well as ample liquidity environment. However, a rally at this pace and magnitude may not be sustainable and a technical pullback is possible when profit-taking activity outweighs buying enthusiasm. The market cap for Bitcoin is standing at around US$ 610 billion, compared to roughly US$ 10 trillion that for gold.

Bitcoin

ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

Chart by IG

The US registered a record 291,384 dailyCovid-19 cases on January 2nd (chart below). Tokyo may declare a state of emergency as a resurgence of infections strained the healthcare system, dragging the Nikkei 225 index lower on Monday. China reported a rising number of imported coronavirus cases lately and has further tightened border controls amid wave of return-home travelers as Lunar New Year holidays draw near.

ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

Source: Google

Nonetheless, investors and traders appear to have largely looked past current viral situations and continue to price in a post-Covid recovery with the gradual rollout of vaccines, ample liquidity provided by central banks, and fiscal support. Stock market performance may continue to diverge from Main Street, extending last year’s exuberant rally for the time being.

Top 10 S&P 500 Index Components Daily Performance - 31-12-2020

ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, traders are facing a busy week in terms of macroeconomic data. A string of manufacturing PMI readings for December, including China’s Caixin, will be released today. Markets anticipate a slower pace of expansion in global manufacturing sentiment after registering a strong recovery in the second half of 2020. Thursday’s release of FOMC meeting minutes and Friday’s nonfarm payroll report are among the top events this week. Find out more on DailyFX calendar:

ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the S&P 500 index is edging higher within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The uptrend is well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, although some minor pullbacks were observed. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 3,705 (50% Fibonacci extension) and 3,804 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) has likely broken an “Descending Channel” (chart below) last week with strong upward momentum. The index is challenging a key resistance level at 27,270 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Breaking this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 28,050 – the 200% Fibonacci extension.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

ASX 200, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Rally May Pause as Pandemic Worsens
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: Cryptos Go Parabolic, is a Correction Due?
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook: Cryptos Go Parabolic, is a Correction Due?
2021-01-04 00:00:00
Copper 1Q Forecast: May Rise Further as Post-Covid Economic Outlook Clears
Copper 1Q Forecast: May Rise Further as Post-Covid Economic Outlook Clears
2021-01-03 14:00:00
CNH 1Q Forecast: Vaccines and Biden’s Presidency May Threaten Yuan’s “One Way” Trajectory
CNH 1Q Forecast: Vaccines and Biden’s Presidency May Threaten Yuan’s “One Way” Trajectory
2021-01-03 12:00:00
MXN 1Q Forecast: Mexican Peso Outlook - USD/MXN Bearish in 2021 as Recovery Persists
MXN 1Q Forecast: Mexican Peso Outlook - USD/MXN Bearish in 2021 as Recovery Persists
2021-01-03 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
US 500
Bullish