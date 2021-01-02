USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2021-01-01 10:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-31 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2021-01-01 18:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2021-01-01 12:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-31 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2021-01-02 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
2021-01-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/qZCE5ab1Ie https://t.co/NIqknuXx4H
  • What is NFP and how can you trade it? Find out: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j https://t.co/myUVG9cCk6
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/3IE3OvAwhI
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yTIKj3RJKO
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/twSttymJKh
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.58%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pFJ9Lw1SoN
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/eImqP8v6Ru
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: 0.00% Germany 30: 0.00% FTSE 100: -0.00% France 40: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/abZnLsSlLQ
  • Trump's defense bill veto fails as Senate votes 81-13 after the House's 322-87 vote earlier this week
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eCSiOiuPwW
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

2021-01-02 00:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

Advertisement

Year-long projections are challenging in any backdrop, but the one that we find ourselves within right now seems especially dangerous. At this point ahead of the New Year, there’s a lot optimism priced in for 2021 and much of that is based on just how rough 2020 has been. While a global pandemic has shuttered economies for a large chunk of the year, the prospect of a vaccine and a possible return to normal next year keeps hope alive for a return of growth. This has helped to drive fresh all-time-highs in a number of risk markets: It can even be said that, at this point, equity markets are ‘priced for perfection,’ fully expecting best case scenarios in a number of tenuous areas, such as prognostications around a vaccine.

For next year, I want to look for a continuation of US Dollar weakness. I think that the Fed is going to need to remain very active to continue guiding the US economy through the pandemic. The big question is which currency to mesh that projection with, as there aren’t really many Central Banks that are openly talking about the prospect of higher rates and, as of this writing, both EUR/USD and GBP/USD are perched near multi-year highs so, that doesn’t seem an amenable venue either. But, one pocket of possible opportunity is in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY: Can the Three Pillars Stand Without the Architect Abe

Given the tumult of 2020 it seems as though one of the larger political shifts went without much attention, and that was the handover of the Japanese PM position when Shinzo Abe stepped down. Abe is the architect of Abenomics, the economic strategy out of Japan designed to reverse decades of lagging inflation; and key for that approach was Yen-weakness which showed aggressively from 2012-2015 as the Bank of Japan coordinated with the Japanese government on a series of initiatives. About 50% of that newfound Yen-weakness was priced out in 2016, however, as worries began to build around Chinese markets, causing a dose of risk aversion that created unwind in many carry trades. But – with Shinzo Abe now no longer leading Japan, can those Abenomic-fueled Yen losses remain?

The big area of focus for USD/JPY is the 100.00 level. This price came into play in the summer of 2016, helping to set the lows. A downside break of this area on the chart opens the door to a potentially large fall, towards the 95.00 level on the chart.

USD/JPY Monthly Price Chart

USD/JPY 1 month chart, US Dollar/Japanese Yen, USDJPY2010-2020

Chart prepared by James Stanley, created with TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

CAD/CHF 1Q Forecast: Long CAD/CHF – A Combination of Risk Trends and Positioning
CAD/CHF 1Q Forecast: Long CAD/CHF – A Combination of Risk Trends and Positioning
2021-01-02 04:00:00
GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021
GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021
2021-01-02 02:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Dances Sideways into the New Year
Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Dances Sideways into the New Year
2020-12-31 13:24:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed