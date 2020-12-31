Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Dances Sideways into the New Year

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-31 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Aiming Higher as UK Lawmakers Approve Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-31 07:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-12-30 18:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/GQVKo5MHkl
  • $EURCHF sold off by around 40 pips this morning, falling to its lowest level since early last week. $EUR $CHF https://t.co/AWJewhDMXq
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (26/DEC) Actual: 787K Expected: 833K Previous: 803K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (26/DEC) Actual: 836.75K Previous: 818.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OpqFRoJixH
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.45% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UiHXKrhPvx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (26/DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 833K Previous: 803K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (19/DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 5390K Previous: 5337K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (26/DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 818.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Last Central Bank review of the year on tap -- what will 2021 bring for the Fed, ECB, BOE, and more? Starting now: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923
Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Dances Sideways into the New Year

Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Dances Sideways into the New Year

2020-12-31 13:24:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/ZAR Outlook:

  • USD/ZAR price action remains flat as volatility subsides
  • Fundamentals likely to catalyze price action into 2021
  • USD/ZAR Battle between Bulls and Bears to continue
Advertisement

South Africa’s Somber and Sober Old Year’s Eve

South Africa is now facing the wrath of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with the discovery of the new variant and the implications of tighter restrictions weighting heavy on the Rand. Even though the economy is still facing the crippling effects of the first national lockdown, where corruption, income disparities and cracks in the country’s political system became apparent; the rapid surge in new cases has resulted in stricter restrictions, including another alcohol ban, an industry accounting for a large portion of South Africa’s Tax Revenue.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Meanwhile, US Dollar weakness continues to prevail, catalyzing the demand for Emerging Market (EM) currencies and capping the gains of bulls trading USD/ZAR.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

USD/ZAR continues to trade below the key psychological level of 15.00, buoyed by USD weakness. However, price action appears to be confined at a key level of support at 14.488, formed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the move between 2018 and 2020. On the weekly chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bordering 30, potentially indicating that the pair may still be entering into oversold territory.

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, on the daily chart, price action remains within the confluent zone formed by the descending trendline and current support.

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 31
( 16:12 GMT )
Join James Stanley's Price Action Webinar
Trader's Toolbox: How to Identify Price Trends with Trader Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

If support is broken, selling pressure may resume into the new year, with bears eager to test January 2020 levels, when the pair traded at 13.923. On the contrary, an increase in demand for safe-haven currencies, may result in US Dollar strength, driving price action above the trendline, with the 50% Fibonacci level providing resistance at 15.417.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021
FOMC Voting Changes Sees Slightly More Dovish Fed for 2021
2020-12-31 10:45:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest: BTC/USD at Record High, Takes Aim at 30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest: BTC/USD at Record High, Takes Aim at 30,000
2020-12-31 09:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts to Start 2021
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts to Start 2021
2020-12-30 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR