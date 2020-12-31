Bitcoin (BTC) Latest: BTC/USD at Record High, Takes Aim at 30,000

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Aiming Higher as UK Lawmakers Approve Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-31 07:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-12-30 18:50:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest: BTC/USD at Record High, Takes Aim at 30,000

Bitcoin (BTC) Latest: BTC/USD at Record High, Takes Aim at 30,000

2020-12-31 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

BTC price, Bitcoin news and analysis:

  • The Bitcoin price reached its highest ever level in early European trade Thursday, topping $29,000 and well positioned to hit $30,000.
  • Reports suggest that hedge funds, institutions and even blue-chip US corporates are investing in the cryptocurrency, adding to the demand from retail investors.
BTC/USD heads towards 30,000

The price of Bitcoin rose again in early European business Thursday, hitting a record high at $29,302 and in a good position to reach the $30,000 level, perhaps after some profit-taking. As the chart below shows, BTC/USD remains in a strong upward-sloping channel but is currently overbought, with the 14-day relative strength index above 80. An RSI above 70 points to an overbought asset.

BTC/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 13, 2020 – December 31, 2020)

Latest BTC/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Recent reports have suggested that hedge funds, institutions and even blue-chip US corporates are now buying the cryptocurrency, adding to the demand from retail investors. A weak US Dollar has helped BTC/USD too, and institutional investors may have also been encouraged to buy Bitcoin by increased US surveillance of the market, clear from the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to file a lawsuit against Ripple Labs, alleging that it raised more than $1.3 billion through the sale and distribution of the digital assets of Ripple (XRP) without registering.

Bitcoin is also seen increasingly as an inflation hedge, an alternative to gold and as a more common mainstream payment method.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

