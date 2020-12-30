News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hits New Yearly High as China/EU Announce Bilateral Investment Deal
2020-12-30 15:30:00
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-30 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Stalls at Resistance
2020-12-30 16:38:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2020-12-30 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Likely to Head Back Above 1.36
2020-12-30 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $AUDCAD is now trading around fresh two year highs. $AUD $CAD https://t.co/Zqg0f9X9of
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.36%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tdgm1S1pTa
  • #Bitcoin is trading back above $28,000. $BTC https://t.co/cqmrbmCszm
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.52% Gold: 0.47% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qc9RUTZ0fH
  • US Indices mostly holding on to earlier gains. DOW +0.55% NDX +0.32% S&P +0.32% RUT +0.96% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.96% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.77% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.74% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CsB1WuVbAJ
  • The European Central Bank has made clear that it does not want to see EUR/USD above the 1.20 mark, once seen as its ‘line in the sand’ for the pair. But it’s hard to see what it can do about it. Get your #Euro 1Q forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/h9cRnZ07c3 https://t.co/vrLz9YG8bm
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.45% US 500: 0.23% France 40: 0.07% Germany 30: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/E6R6qVPxDr
  • $NZDUSD is currently trading around 0.7200, a two year high. $NZD $USD https://t.co/SdFL2SHNfC
  • Moderna vaccine shipments to Texas delayed by temperature snag
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Stalls at Resistance

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Stalls at Resistance

2020-12-30 16:38:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

Gold Outlook:

Advertisement

Gold prices continue to trade sideways as US Dollar weakness works to buoy the precious metal but not enough to break the declining trendline which has prevailed since XAU/USD reached its peak in August. Delayed votes and sticking points in the fight for another coronavirus aid package in the United States have had modest impact thus far as investors look to the precious metal with mixed sentiment.

Gold Technical Analysis

Since reaching its peak in August, Gold continues to trade within confluent zones, highlighted by the Fibonacci retracement levels, with price action bouncing between support and resistance. However, the downward trajectory which has prevailed since August must still negotiate interest from bulls who are eager to push above the key psychological level of 1900.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download your free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Since rebounding off of the 50% retracement level at 1761, the crossover of the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) below the zero line, provided a potential signal that bearish trend was losing steam and has since subsided, but now hovers on the zero-line until buyers or sellers can gain momentum.

Gold Daily Chart

Gold Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, on the four hour chart, the descending trendline continues to hold bulls at bay, providing an additional barrier of resistance. However, the formation of a golden cross could be a potential signal that the short-term upward momentum may continue, provided resistance can be surpassed.

Gold 4 Hour Chart

Gold 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Client Sentiment

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Stalls at Resistance
Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 31
( 16:12 GMT )
Learn how to identify trends with trader sentiment
Trader's Toolbox: How to Identify Price Trends with Trader Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold: Retail trader data shows 81.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.75% higher than yesterday and 3.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.38% higher than yesterday and 5.23% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

https://www.dailyfx.com/us-dollar-index?ref-author=dacostahttps://www.dailyfx.com/education/moving-average-convergence-divergence/macd-crossover.html

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Hits New Yearly High as China/EU Announce Bilateral Investment Deal
EUR/USD Hits New Yearly High as China/EU Announce Bilateral Investment Deal
2020-12-30 15:30:00
US Dollar Breakdown Pushes EUR/USD to Fresh Yearly Highs
US Dollar Breakdown Pushes EUR/USD to Fresh Yearly Highs
2020-12-30 10:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Likely to Head Back Above 1.36
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Likely to Head Back Above 1.36
2020-12-30 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Ascent Slows at Flurry of Resistance
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD Ascent Slows at Flurry of Resistance
2020-12-29 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish