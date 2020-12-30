News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Breakdown Pushes EUR/USD to Fresh Yearly Highs
2020-12-30 10:34:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Are Gold Prices on the Verge of their Next Rally? Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-29 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Likely to Head Back Above 1.36
2020-12-30 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Eyes Year-End Flows
2020-12-29 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
US Dollar Breakdown Pushes EUR/USD to Fresh Yearly Highs

US Dollar Breakdown Pushes EUR/USD to Fresh Yearly Highs

2020-12-30 10:34:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  EUR/USD Hitting Fresh Yearly Highs as US Dollar Slide Continues
  IG Client Sentiment Signals Further Rise in EUR/USD
EUR/USD Hitting Fresh Yearly Highs as US Dollar Slide Continues

The slide in the US Dollar persists with sentiment remaining soft, which in turn has seen its major counterparts continue to track higher levels. The Euro hovers at multi-year highs, however, the currency stop short of breaking above the 1.23 handle having hit an intra-day high of 1.2294. As the path of least resistance for equity markets remains higher, upside in the USD will be hard to come by. Alongside this, with the consensus for the USD to remain on the backfoot in 2021, the Euro could extend towards the 2017 peak of 1.25.

Pivot | 1.2242

Support | 1.2211, 1.2174, 1.2143

Resistance | 1.2279, 1.2310, 1.2342

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download the New Q1 2021EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Please add a description for the image.

Source: Refinitiv

G10 FX Intra-day Performance

US Dollar Breakdown Pushes EUR/USD to Fresh Yearly Highs

IG Client Sentiment Signals Further Rise in EUR/USD

IG client sentiment data shows 30.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.31 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.39% lower than yesterday and 17.44% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.37% higher than yesterday and 12.17% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

