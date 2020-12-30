News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
Euro Forecast: Bullish Breakout Attempts Starting in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-29 13:36:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
News
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-29 16:30:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Are Gold Prices on the Verge of their Next Rally? Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-29 18:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Likely to Head Back Above 1.36
2020-12-30 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Eyes Year-End Flows
2020-12-29 23:00:00
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Likely to Head Back Above 1.36

2020-12-30 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The USD is weak against most other major currencies Wednesday as hopes that the world’s central banks will continue to pump liquidity into the banking system and the roll out of coronavirus vaccines leads to a further move out of the safe-haven Dollar into currencies seen as more risky.
  • That is benefiting not just GBP but also EUR, AUD and crude oil as traders shrug off the continuing spread of new variants of Covid-19 and the delaying by the US Senate majority leader of a vote on virus relief checks.
  • This session, members of the UK Parliament will approve the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU and the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine has been approved in the UK – all suggesting that GBP/USD may head back to the recent highs above 1.36.
GBP/USD benefiting from weak USD, 1.36 in sight

GBP/USD remains well placed to move back to the highs around 1.3620 touched on December 17 and again on Christmas Eve. Like other ‘risk-on’ currencies such as EUR and AUD, it is benefiting from a weak US Dollar as renewed market optimism sends traders out of safe-havens into alternatives; a move also benefiting crude oil.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One Hour Timeframe (December 17-30, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Behind the current market optimism lie hopes that the world’s central banks will continue to pump liquidity into the banking system, hopes that the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines will lead to an economic recovery in 2021 and approval Wednesday of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for use in the UK. That’s despite the blocking by US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of a vote on virus relief checks and the spread of Covid-19 variants.

MPs to approve EU-UK trade deal

Adding to the positive tone in the UK, members of the British Parliament are about to approve the EU-UK trade deal. There was also positive UK economic news Wednesday, with the Nationwide house price index showing that annual house price growth rose to a six-year high of 7.3% in December.

Latest Nationwide house price index.

Source: DailyFX

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

