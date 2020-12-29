News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
2020-12-29 14:50:00
Euro Forecast: Bullish Breakout Attempts Starting in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-29 13:36:00
2020-12-29 13:36:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Hold Gains as Stimulus Enthusiasm Fades
2020-12-29 06:00:00
2020-12-29 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-29 16:30:00
2020-12-29 16:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-29 12:00:00
2020-12-29 12:00:00
Are Gold Prices on the Verge of their Next Rally? Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-29 18:00:00
2020-12-29 18:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
Market Sentiment Positive, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD all Firm | Webinar
2020-12-29 12:00:00
2020-12-29 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-29 14:50:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
2020-12-28 12:40:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Levels to Watch

2020-12-29 18:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
CANADIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/CAD, GBP/CAD PRICE ACTION IN FOCUS

The Canadian Dollar has traded on its front foot so far this week. Loonie strength seems to stem largely from USD/CAD and GBP/CAD declining by 50-pips and 170-pips respectively from last Thursday’s close. Canadian Dollar bulls are likely piggybacking on the continuation of broad US Dollar weakness and a retracement by the Sterling as Brexit deal optimism simmers.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (18 AUG TO 29 DEC 2020)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

USD/CAD price action now hovers right around the 1.2800-handle. The major currency pair might find a bit of buoyancy around this level, which is underpinned by its 20-day simple moving average. That said, breaching the 1.2800-price level might motivate USD/CAD bears to make a push back toward month-to-date lows.

This potential area of technical support was forged with help from Bank of Canada Governor Macklem, who jawboned the Loonie with dovish commentary by stating that recent Canadian Dollar appreciation is ‘significant’ and on the central bank’s radar, adding that CAD strength does not reflect domestic factors.

GBP/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (17 AUG TO 29 DEC 2020)

GBPCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

GBP/CAD price action seems to have drifted lower as the Pound Sterling surrenders recent gains due to fading Brexit deal optimism. This coincided with another reaction to technical resistance highlighted by the 1.7500-handle. GBP/CAD currently gravitates slightly above its 50-day simple moving average, however, and could soon see a resumption of buying pressure near this technical barrier.

Keep Reading - CAD & Oil: The Canadian Dollar and Oil Price Correlation

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

