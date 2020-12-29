Natural Gas Outlook: Bears in Firm Control after Warmer Weather Forecasts

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
2020-12-29 03:00:00
USD Price Outlook: Pound-Dollar Recoils Lower, Will it Last?
2020-12-28 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Hold Gains as Stimulus Enthusiasm Fades
2020-12-29 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-28 21:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-28 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
2020-12-28 19:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-12-28 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: Pound-Dollar Recoils Lower, Will it Last?
2020-12-28 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Fails to Inspire GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Breakouts
2020-12-28 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2020-12-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indian Rupee Forecast: Will USD/INR Reverse as CPI Brings RBI Cuts in Focus? #Rupee $USDINR #RBI #Nifty #India https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/12/29/Indian-Rupee-Forecast-Will-USDINR-Reverse-as-CPI-Brings-RBI-Cuts-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/yDhdaQieNe
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.53%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ND5NLkInUy
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/we1HXfiIpQ
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.50% Germany 30: 0.44% FTSE 100: 0.43% US 500: 0.37% France 40: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6faRfBx0QB
  • The Australian Dollar may continue to outperform its US counterpart in 2021 as the RBA continues to rule out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP). Get your 1Q AUD outlook from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/Z27MiR4BoM https://t.co/TTHzZ98EVu
  • RT @FxWestwater: Natural Gas Outlook: Bears in Firm Control after Warmer Weather Forecasts Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/29/Natural-Gas-Outlook-Bears-in-Firm-Control-after-Warmer-Weather-Forecasts.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ffpY…
  • US Dollar Price Analysis: $AUDUSD, $EURUSD, $NZDUSD, $USDCAD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/12/29/US-Dollar-Price-Analysis-AUDUSD-EURUSD-NZDUSD-USDCAD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $USD https://t.co/GTF2g58weX
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.35% Gold: 0.31% Silver: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vHsosiypXC
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/D3PrBtHXsr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.21%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WeTla8CGQi
Natural Gas Outlook: Bears in Firm Control after Warmer Weather Forecasts

Natural Gas Outlook: Bears in Firm Control after Warmer Weather Forecasts

2020-12-29 04:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Natural Gas Talking Points

  • Natural gas bears in firm control following warmer than expected forecasts
  • EIA inventory storage levels remain supportive of lower prices in the near term
  • Technical structure offers little for upside movement in the heating gas’s chart
Advertisement

Natural gas prices fell to a new multi-month low earlier this week. NYMEX prices are now only days away from securing the largest monthly drop since December 2018, with the current monthly loss just over 19%. The heating gas has seen exceptionally bearish movement since early November, as warmer than average temperatures across much of the United States have fueled bearish sentiment.

Prices don’t appear poised for a near-term recovery with the most recent 8-14 day temperature outlook from the NWS showing higher than average temperatures across much of the nation. However, Alaska and the Southwestern US is slated to see average to below-average temperatures over the next two weeks.

NOAA 8-14 Day Outlook Temperature Probability

US Temp Outlook NOAA

Source: NOAA

Last week, the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report triggered price declines after reporting a net weekly decrease of 152 Bcf (billion cubic feet) for the week ending December 18, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. While inventory drawdowns are usually a bullish driver for commodity prices, storage levels are substantially elevated from the current year by the tune of 278 Bcf on a YoY basis, and 218 higher than the 5-year average, according to the EIA.

EIA Inventory Report

Source: EIA.GOV

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Colder weather outlooks in January will be needed to drive the demand outlook with the current bearish fundamental landscape likely keeping prices near monthly lows. Outside of temperature forecasts, traders will key in on the next weekly EIA inventory report expected to cross the wires on Thursday.

Natural Gas Technical Forecast:

The aggressive selloff over the past week has prices up against trendline support from the 2020 swing low. The move lower may accelerate further, however, with the MACD histogram’s bearish increase hinting the move may have more fuel left. A drop would challenge trendline support, with a break below that seeing the 200-day Simple Moving Average coming into play.

To the upside, prices will face an uphill battle with a large gap looming from the recent decline. The 61.8% Fib retracement from the September-October move may serve as a target for bulls to reestablish a level of prior support. Still, any climb higher will likely be slow and hard fought given the fundamental backdrop.

Natural Gas Futures Daily Price Chart

Natura Gas Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Natural Gas TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Hold Gains as Stimulus Enthusiasm Fades
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Hold Gains as Stimulus Enthusiasm Fades
2020-12-29 06:00:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Climb as S&P 500 Hits Record High on Stimulus Bill
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Climb as S&P 500 Hits Record High on Stimulus Bill
2020-12-29 01:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-28 21:00:00
Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
2020-12-28 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas